Autumn Rolls in with Diverse Programs at Delaware State Parks

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control offers a wide variety of programs in Delaware State Parks in the fall, adding to a wealth of opportunities for visitors to enjoy the state’s natural, cultural and historic resources in this cool and colorful season.

Delaware State Parks programs offer something for everyone and were created to inspire learning, discovery and a deeper appreciation of the outdoors. Programs and events, held year round, make it easy to get involved, get active or create lasting memories for individuals or families. For fall, the parks present options to get out on the water, hike the trails, study the night sky or nocturnal critters, discover plants and animals, step back in history, find art in nature, celebrate Halloween in different ways and much, much more.

Delaware State Parks has many programs with the purchase of a daily, annual or senior lifetime pass. Here is just a sample of the programming available across the parks system.

Scenic Tours

• Pontoon trips at Trap Pond

• Wagon rides statewide

• Mansion tours at Auburn Valley

• History Bike Tours at Fort Miles

Nature Hikes

• Nature hikes statewide

• Bird walks at Cape Henlopen

• Hike the Bridge at Indian River Inlet

• Little Nature Explorers at the Brandywine Zoo

Arts

• Lunchtime Concert Series at Bellevue

• Sea Glass Suncatchers at Indian River Lifesaving Station

• Art in Action at Alapocas Run

• Pumpkin Carving and Scarecrow Making at Killens Pond

History

• Stories on the Green at First State Heritage Park

• Victorian Halloween at Fort Delaware

• Lighthouses around Fox Point

• Rockford Tower at Wilmington State Parks

For special programs and events, like Halloween adventures, after-hour activities, parkwide celebrations, or specialized opportunities, there is an additional fee. It is important to register online for these events as least 24 hours in advance as many sell out quickly.

To find your best options, visit the destateparks.com website, scroll down to Upcoming Events and select “View All Event.” On the left-hand menu, you can sort by park, by category or by county to find an event or program near you.

