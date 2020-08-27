CBD EMPORIUM TO CARRY NANO TECHNOLOGY CBD

CBD Emporium Brio is a premium CBD product developer that strives to use the highest quality hemp derivatives and formulations to create a product line for a higher quality of life!

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US, August 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CBD Emporium, the fastest growing CBD retailer in the Southwest, announced today a partnership with CBD brand, Brio. The partnership is important because it marks the first time the full product line of a Nano technology CBD brand has been carried by all retail locations of a major CBD retailer.

“CBD Emporium prides itself in being a progressive retailer that offers consumers leading edge trusted CBD solutions,” said Paul Steinberg, COO of CBD Emporium. “Brio’s Nano CBD technology is a unique and exciting addition to our retail mix,” he continued.

Brio offers a complete suite of premium CBD products, manufactured in their CGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice) facility and third-party tested to ensure high efficacy and consistency. The ingestible line of Brio products undergoes liposomal Nano process that makes CBD oil dispersible in water, maximizing CBD absorption in the body.

“It was important to us that we aligned our products with an upscale retailer that emphasized health and wellness along with personalized service, said Mike Shell CEO and Co-founder of Brio. “CBD Emporium has the inviting easy shopping environment we wanted for consumers of our products,” added Shannon Shell, Co-founder of Brio.

CBD Emporium will stock Brio topicals, tinctures, capsules, pet products, coffee creamers, liver support supplements, probiotic supplements, and more. Brio products will be available in-store and online.

Established in 2018, CBD Emporium is a privately held company with more than 20 retail locations throughout the United States. The retailer is the premier source of quality, trusted CBD products, and offers a diverse selection of more than 50 best-of-industry brands and its own brand labeled products derived from medical grade organic hemp plants. CBD Emporium’s knowledgeable staff is dedicated to providing the best information, education and products to improve health and wellness. For information visit www.CBDEmporium.com.

Brio Nutrition manufactures a suite of premium CBD products under the brands Brio, Kao Naturals, Genocode, and Kye Botanicals. The company is one of the few in the industry that meets the standards for CGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice) and conducts third-party testing with batch level lab results accessible via QR codes on every product. The ingestible line of Brio products undergoes a liposomal Nano process that makes CBD oil dispersible in water. The company’s process encapsulates CBD oil in an emulsion with phospholipids, resulting in Nano particulates that can penetrate mucosal cells and bypass first pass digestion, maximizing CBD absorption. Brio products are sold in quality retailers in the U.S., Latin America and Asia. For more information visit www.brionutrition.com.

