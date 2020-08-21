Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Four state parks remain closed through August following derecho

DES MOINES, Iowa – Four state parks will remain closed until at least August 31, 2020 following the derecho that left major storm damage across much of the state on August 10.

Palisades-Kepler State Park (LINN COUNTY), Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area (LINN COUNTY), Lake Macbride State Park (JOHNSON COUNTY) and Wapsipinicon State Park (JONES COUNTY) will remain closed through the end of the month as staff continue to focus on clean-up efforts of storm damage at these parks.

For the latest on any park closures and alerts, visit: https://www.iowadnr.gov/Places-to-Go/State-Parks/Alerts-and-Closures.

