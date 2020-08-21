Route 30 Single-lane Restriction Begins Monday in North Versailles

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing expansion dam work on the Route 30 bridges over East Pittsburgh-McKeesport Boulevard (Route 2037) in North Versailles Township, Allegheny County will begin Monday, August 24 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions on Route 30 will begin at 4 a.m. Monday morning. At approximately 9 a.m. Route 30 motorists will be crossed over and a single-lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained on one side of the highway to allow crews to begin expansion dam replacement work on the bridges over East Pittsburgh-McKeesport Boulevard located between Clyde Avenue and Warren Drive. The cross-over and lane restrictions will remain in place around-the-clock from 4 continuously through 5 a.m. Monday morning, August 31.

Crews from Gulisek Construction will conduct the work on this $13.59 million project which also includes milling and resurfacing Route 30 between Lenox Avenue in Forest Hills and Route 48 in North Versailles. Additional project details will be provided in advance of work occurring.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #