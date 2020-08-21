Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 590 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,953 in the last 365 days.

Route 30 Single-lane Restriction Begins Monday in North Versailles

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing expansion dam work on the Route 30 bridges over East Pittsburgh-McKeesport Boulevard (Route 2037) in North Versailles Township, Allegheny County will begin Monday, August 24 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions on Route 30 will begin at 4 a.m. Monday morning.  At approximately 9 a.m. Route 30 motorists will be crossed over and a single-lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained on one side of the highway to allow crews to begin expansion dam replacement work on the bridges over East Pittsburgh-McKeesport Boulevard located between Clyde Avenue and Warren Drive. The cross-over and lane restrictions will remain in place around-the-clock from 4 continuously through 5 a.m. Monday morning, August 31.

Crews from Gulisek Construction will conduct the work on this $13.59 million project which also includes milling and resurfacing Route 30 between Lenox Avenue in Forest Hills and Route 48 in North Versailles. Additional project details will be provided in advance of work occurring.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

You just read:

Route 30 Single-lane Restriction Begins Monday in North Versailles

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.