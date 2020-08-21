Nighttime Stoppages Planned on Route 851 at I-83 Bridge in Shrewsbury Township, York County

Contractor to remove old I-83 bridge over Route 851

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that brief nighttime stoppages are planned on Route 851 at the Interstate 83 Exit 4 Interchange so a contractor can demolish the old I-83 bridge spanning the highway.

Stoppages of up to 15 minutes will occur from11 PM to 4 AM Sunday night, August 23, and Monday night, August 24, while the contractor removes beams from the old structure.

Motorists should be alert and watch for stopped or slow-moving traffic.

This work is part of a $29.9 million Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) construction contract awarded to Kinsley Construction, Inc. of the City of York, York County. The project includes replacing the northbound and southbound bridges that carry I-83 over Route 851 with two-span structures allowing enough clearance for Route 851 to be widened to four lanes and realigned into the DDI configuration. Work under this contract will also lengthen and reconstruct the on and off ramps within the interchange, replace the culvert that carries Deer Creek beneath the interchange, and install traffic signals, drainage, sidewalks, stormwater management facilities, highway lighting, guiderail, signs, and pavement markings.

PennDOT expects the project to be completed in the Summer of 2021.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which may include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018