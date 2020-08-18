Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 606 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,949 in the last 365 days.

2020-08-18 17:27:27.623 $100,000 Scratchers Prize Won in KC

2020-08-18 17:27:27.623

Story Photo

Edward Collins of Kansas City has uncovered a $100,000 prize on the Missouri Lottery’s “$7,000,000 Mega Money” Scratchers game. He purchased the winning ticket at QuikTrip, 7133 NW Barry Road, in Kansas City.

After scratching the ticket in the parking lot, Collins returned to the store to tell a cashier the good news.

“I went back in and celebrated with a QuikTrip clerk who’s been waiting on me for 30 years,” he said.

$7,000,000 Mega Money” is the Missouri Lottery’s third $30 Scratchers game, with more than $93.5 million in remaining prizes, including a top prize of $7 million and three additional $100,000 second prizes.

In FY19, Missouri Lottery players in Platte County won more than $9.5 million in prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $1 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $2.1 million supported educational programs in the county. To see a list of programs that benefited, visit MOLottery.com.

You just read:

2020-08-18 17:27:27.623 $100,000 Scratchers Prize Won in KC

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.