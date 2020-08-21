Embark Beyond Presents The Embark World Academy

Through a collaboration with top hotels and educators around the world, Embark Beyond provides a global perspective option for this unique fall semester.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to parents’ hesitations and frustrations associated with an academic semester amidst Covid, Embark Beyond has launched The Embark World Academy. The program was developed to deliver a variety of private home school options to help students maintain grade-level skills, while also exploring new passions with global exposure through extra-curricular experiences.

Embark Beyond leveraged its incredible global relationships to deliver unique at-home immersive options for students K-12. “As the fall semester approaches, many clients have called us for globally-minded solutions for their children” says Jack Ezon, Managing Partner of Embark Beyond. “Whether it is an at-home private teacher or unique experiences to supplement in-school learning, we’ll bring the world to your home with semester long lessons. Ranging from pastry making with a 3-star chef in Paris, to luxury branding from Italy, children’s fitness and nutrition courses with an acclaimed celebrity trainer, or even sustainability and biology from Africa.” says Ezon.

For this initiative, Embark World Academy has partnered with Alan Cohen, Co-Chairman of Harvard Principals’ Center Advisory Board, Emeritus who meets one-on-one with each family to tailor the perfect setup for each student. Mr. Cohen collaborates with each program instructor from around the world to enhance the courses with added skills. “In today’s environment, the best way to educate children is through immersive activities layered with real-life examples that incorporate mathematics, reading and writing skills. This way a cooking class becomes a fun and engaging way to teach math and language. A fashion marketing class develops writing and reading, while art infuses history and even science.”

For those parents interested in moving their family to a new location for a remote fall semester, Embark offers pre-negotiated long term rates and inclusions at some of the North America’s most luxurious private locations; making relocation for the whole or partial semester feasible and seamless. Whether a parent chooses a new remote location or wishes to keep the family home at this time, Embark offers students a private in-home teacher or access to one of three accredited home schools.

In addition to core curriculum, Embark offers over 25 different semester-long immersive live virtual activities from around the world to teach kids things like Jewelry making from Colombia to Fashion lessons from Italy and sustainability from Africa.

“Since most schools around the country have canceled sports (and almost all other activities) we decided it would be a perfect time to bring the world into clients’ homes; while also introducing students to new passions and interests from a global mindset.”

Parents choose one of three options for the academy: In-home private teacher, virtual one-on-one home school, or as extra-curricular to complement their existing academic agenda. Each course is sponsored by a local luxury hotel and taught by their in-house experts or local connections. All activities will be live and virtual, with an option to go in-person when the world opens up again! Courses last between 8-12 weeks and meet 1-2 times each week. Most activities also include an invitation to stay at the sponsoring hotel with their family. Prices range from $800 a semester for a shared class to $5,000 a semester for a private class. More information and reservations for The Embark World Academy can be made via embarkbeyond.com/world-academy, by email at info@embarkbeyond.com or phone at 212-542-4500.

About EMBARK Beyond

EMBARK Beyond is a luxury travel and lifestyle advisory, attracting the very best forward-thinking talent through shared ownership. This cutting-edge concept in the luxury lifestyle space has helped the company launch with over $100 million in sales to a sharply-focused, highly confidential black book of ultra-high net worth clients composed mostly of Gen-X and millennial A-list celebrities, sports stars, Fortune 500 executives, dynamic financiers, entrepreneurs and real estate moguls around the world. A proud Virtuoso member, not only does the company pride itself on creating tailored, global experiences for individuals, it also hosts the largest luxury social destination event businesses in the Americas.

Marketing Contact for EMBARK Beyond

CaroleAnne Hughs

Director of Marketing

904-859-7102