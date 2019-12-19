Disembark your luxury yacht charter in Viareggio, to helicopter over the beautiful Tuscan countryside, enjoying amazing views of wineries and the famed Tuscan landscape. Enjoy the Monaco Grand Prix from a private viewing suite, then meet and greet with drivers. Private Visit to The French President’s Summer Residence or The Prince’s Palace in Monaco

Northrop & Johnson and EMBARK Beyond announce a new partnership to elevate the five-star experience of chartering luxury yachts around the globe.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northrop & Johnson Partners with EMBARK Beyond to Create Unparalleled Luxury Travel Experiences

Northrop & Johnson, the leader in luxury yachting and lifestyle, and EMBARK Beyond, the leader in bespoke experiential travel, announce a new partnership that will elevate the five-star experiential elements of chartering luxury yachts around the globe.

An international luxury travel and lifestyle firm founded by Jack Ezon, EMBARK Beyond delivers tailor-made insider experiences. The completely custom VIP experiences produced by the brand will allow clients to enhance their luxury yacht charters, ensuring they truly are once-in-a-lifetime holidays. The partnership between Northrop & Johnson and EMBARK Beyond is a natural fit as both brands pride themselves on sincere dedication to their clients and providing nothing but the absolute best possible service.

“Our clients are passionate about travel and adventure. Through our partnership with EMBARK Beyond, we can now offer clients the experiences of their dreams to enhance their already incredible yacht charter,” says Northrop & Johnson COO Daniel Ziriakus. “EMBARK Beyond offers unparalleled access into the world of luxury and to unique, meaningful experiences often not available to the average charter client.”

The original experiences EMBARK Beyond curates for clients go far beyond the scope of the onshore excursions a yacht charter guest typically enjoys.

“From a helicopter ride to a historic, usually inaccessible family-owned vineyard, to a private tour of the Vatican when closed to the public, or fully bespoke VIP access to the world’s top sporting and fashion events, facilitating your dreams is our specialty,” says Carole-Anne Hughs Wood, Director of Marketing of EMBARK Beyond.

“We are client experts first, orchestrating incredible experiences that go beyond destinations. As seasoned experts with a passion for discovery, we take the time to get to know our clients and assemble a series of transformative experiences that will elevate their yachting experience, pre-, during- or post-cruising,” says EMBARK Beyond’s Luxury Travel Advisor, Kristiana Choquet.

EMBARK Beyond leverages its network of global partners to curate bespoke insider experiences for their ultra-high net-worth clientele around the world. The brand has a bourgeoning list of high-profile clients, including A-list celebrities, sports stars, Fortune 500 executives, entrepreneurs, and more. “EMBARK Beyond is capable of assembling memorable experiences for both individuals and corporations, designing everything from weddings and corporate retreats, to family getaways, company incentive trips and more. Today’s luxury explorers want to fully embrace their surroundings while collecting stories and memories born of experiences that define them as people”, says Linda Cooper, Brand Strategist to EMBARK Beyond and TV Host of the national series, ‘Travel Time with Linda’.

Northrop & Johnson’s charter brokers will work hand-in-hand with the knowledgeable and professional team members from EMBARK Beyond to expertly craft experiences for clients that will exceed all expectations and take an already spectacular luxury yacht charter to an unimaginable level. The initial signature experiences introduced by the collaboration- including a VIP Ultimate Football Experience with NetJets- can be found at www.northropandjohnson.com/experiences.

For more information on the partnership between Northrop & Johnson and EMBARK Beyond, email PR@NorthropandJohnson.com.

EMBARK Beyond:

EMBARK Beyond is a luxury travel and lifestyle partnership group, attracting the very best forward-thinking talent through shared ownership. This cutting-edge concept in the luxury lifestyle space has helped the company launch with over $100 million in sales to a sharply-focused, highly confidential black book of ultra-high net worth clients composed mostly of Gen-X and millennial A-list celebrities, sports stars, Fortune 500 executives, dynamic financiers, entrepreneurs and real estate moguls around the world. Not only does the company pride itself on creating tailored, global experiences for individuals, it also hosts the largest luxury social destination event businesses in the Americas.



Northrop & Johnson:

Since 1949, Northrop & Johnson has offered a new dimension of sophistication and service to the yachting lifestyle. Northrop & Johnson’s reputation of success is built on decades of commitment to clients and commerce within the industry. From yacht sales and purchase to charter to management and marketing of the world’s most discerning luxury vessels, Northrop & Johnson offers a total-service approach. The impressive record of yacht sales, growing charter fleet and global expansion are a testament to the honesty, integrity and steadfast promise to deliver the best to Northrop & Johnson's clientele.



