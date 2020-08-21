Virtual public open house Sept. 1 to discuss proposed road diet for I-69 service drives in city of Flint

Contact:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will hold a virtual Microsoft Teams Live event to discuss a proposed road diet for the I-69 service drives (8th and 9th streets) between Grand Traverse Street and Saginaw Street in the city of Flint. The proposed road diet would reduce the number of lanes on each of these streets from three lanes to two. This work would be completed during the reconstruction of I-69 from Fenton Road to M-54 (Dort Highway) in 2021 and 2022 as part of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program.

WHO: MDOT Interested residents and business owners

WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 4:30 - 6 p.m.

WHERE: Microsoft Teams Virtual Public Meeting

To join by phone without using Internet, call 248-509-0316

Conference ID: 130 704 980#

How to attend a Teams public meeting

In areas with limited Internet access, copies of the meeting transcript and presentation are available by mail. Call 517-335-4381 or e-mail MonsmaM@Michigan.gov to request a copy.

Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. To make a request, contact Orlando Curry by phone at 517-241-7462 or by e-mail at CurryO@Michigan.gov at least seven days before the meeting.

BACKGROUND: Rebuilding the service drives with fewer lanes will have no impact on motorist travel times and will increase safety for pedestrians crossing 8th and 9th streets along the four intersecting roadways. Changing the lane configuration will also help to reduce maintenance costs.

This work on I-69 and the adjacent service drives is part of the bond-funded Rebuilding Michigan program announced by Gov. Whitmer in January 2020. The $3.5 billion program includes nearly $400 million in improvements for freeways and bridges in the city of Flint and Genesee County.

Public input is being sought to help MDOT recognize and address any concerns that may result from the project. Please submit public comment by Sept. 15, 2020.

Provide your comments and questions using the online comment form, by mail, e-mail or phone to MDOT Public Involvement Specialist and Hearings Officer Monica Monsma at:

MDOT Environmental Services Section Van Wagoner Transportation Building 425 West Ottawa St. P.O. Box 30050 Lansing, MI 48909 MonsmaM@Michigan.gov 517-335-4381