Maine DOE Specialists Offering Virtual Content Specific Office Hours

As educators and schools are preparing for the 2020/2021 school year, Maine Department of Education specialists have begun once again offering regular and on-going virtual office hours in a number of content areas. During these meetings, Department specialists will be available to provide support and guidance regarding distance, hybrid and in-person learning and school supports, as well as to facilitate networking and resource sharing between educators and school staff.

Be sure to check out the Department’s Professional Development Calendar on a regular basis to see what is being offered and when. As the school year goes into full swing there will be many more learning and networking opportunities posted there on a regular basis.

As a reminder, the Department also offers an ever-growing library of recorded webinars and sessions to support educators, school staff, and administrators. The library is organized by topic area and it can be found here.

