PAVEMENT MARKING AND RUMBLE STRIPS ON VARIOUS BIA ROUTES

For Immediate Release:  Thursday, August 20, 2020 Contact: Tim Wicks, 605-673-4948 

 

PINE RIDGE & ROSEBUD, S.D. – A construction project to install pavement markings and rumble strips may begin as early as today, Thursday, Aug. 20, on the Pine Ridge Reservation followed by the Rosebud Reservation. 

In most locations, the equipment used will travel very slowly down the highway as it grinds rumble strips into the pavement. Travelers should be very cautious, reduce speed, and prepare to stop when approaching this equipment. 

Passing this operation will be at the driver’s discretion. Driver’s will need to wait until the opposite lane is clear of traffic so they can safely pass. 

There will also be eight locations where traffic will be controlled by flaggers. These locations are advanced warning rumble strips to alert motorists of intersections with stop signs ahead. 

Delays in both situations should be minimal. 

The following BIA routes are included in this project: 

Pine Ridge

  • BIA 2
  • BIA 4
  • BIA 23
  • BIA 28
  • BIA 32
  • BIA 33
  • BIA 39

Rosebud:

 The project has an overall completion date of Oct. 16, 2020. 

The prime contractor on this $580,000 project is Surface Preparation Technologies, LLC out of New Kingstown, Pennsylvania. 

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511. 

- 30 -

 

