Christian Rock Group FALCONE RISING Releases “Brother” Single and Music Video
EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Soul Records' group FALCONE RISING is impacting Christian radio stations nationwide this week with their third single, “Brother.” A companion music video also released today (Watch here: https://youtu.be/v0VUF3DNR8M). FALCONE RISING first emerged on the Christian music scene with their debut single, "The Sixth Hour Ballad of St. Dismas,” which landed at #1 on the Christian Radio Chart in September.
Inspired by Ecclesiastes 4:9-12, Matthew 18:20, and 2 Timothy 3:16, the new single focuses on the importance of brotherhood and accountability in one's walk as a Christian.
Through the Son we live in God’s fraternity.
Through His blood, we’re brothers for eternity.
As two we gather with His word in hand.
As three we rise together for His plan.
FALCONE RISING's self-titled Christian Rock concept album was the brainchild of classically-trained musician (and successful surgeon) John Falcone. The album features a Biblical basis of composition, with every song inspired by specific Bible verses. With the assistance of Creative Soul Records founder Eric Copeland, Falcone (guitars) assembled an all-star list of talent including Jason Fowler (lead vocals), Jonathan Crone (programming, guitars), Adam Nitti (bass) and Tony Morra (drums). Falcone served as the primary songwriter and Crone took the helm of the album’s production.
FALCONE RISING is currently in the studio working on their sophomore album, due later this year.
About John Falcone: Falcone wears many hats — mostly a surgeon's cap during the day and a baseball cap at night. A husband and father of three, Falcone serves as a general, vascular, trauma and cancer surgeon at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro, Kentucky. But the most defining event of his life wasn't helping cure a patient of her breast cancer, or saving a child that was bleeding to death after a car accident. It wasn't being his high school valedictorian, or getting married, or even having children. He will quickly tell you that the most defining moment was publicly declaring that Jesus was his savior when he was baptized in 2018 at 38 years of age.
For more information, visit www.falconerising.com.
Brian Mayes
"Brother" Music Video, Falcone Rising (Creative Soul Records)