Lake Avenue Bridge reopens August 21 (Aug. 21, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. – As of approximately 2 p.m. Friday, August 21, the Lake Avenue Bridge in Duluth will reopen to traffic. Work on the project is substantially complete with final signage to be installed in November.

The reopening will be in conjunction with the City of Duluth’s Superior Street intersection opening. The new left turn lane to West Superior Street from the bridge will remain closed until the Superior Street project is complete in November.

For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at https://facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast and Twitter at @mndotnortheast. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.

