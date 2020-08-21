EY Announces Jessica Moseley of TCS Interpreting, Inc. as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 Mid-Atlantic Award Finalist
TCS Interpreting's mission is to provide world-class language access to the Deaf community. We believe robust native language access is a human right. We envision a world where every individual has the autonomy to determine their own native language choic
Celebrating the unstoppable entrepreneurs whose ambitions transform our world
Award winners will be announced through a special virtual event in early October and will join a lifelong community of esteemed Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. This year, unstoppable entrepreneurs who have provided extraordinary support for their communities, employees and others during the COVID-19 crisis will also be recognized for their courage, resilience and ingenuity.
Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria, including overcoming adversity; financial performance; societal impact and commitment to building a values-based company; innovation; and talent management. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.
“Being born and raised by Deaf parents, I became aware early on of the reality of not having language access and the barriers a Deaf individual needs to navigate. This early life lesson not only shaped my method of communication, it molded my outlook on life and the need to advocate for the Deaf community,” shared Jessica Moseley, CEO of TCS Interpreting, “The importance of language access for all motivated me to join my parents in the business they started and eventually assume the role of CEO, leading a company where access, inclusivity and leveling the playing field are our core values which shape each and every decision. Being a finalist for Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur Of The Year is a huge honor. I am so excited to have this opportunity to share my story as a passionate advocate for language resource accessibility. Thank you!”
Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards to be announced in November during a virtual awards gala. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2021.
Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners become lifetime members of a global, multi-industry community of entrepreneurs, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of program alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.
Sponsors
Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored by SAP America and the Kauffman Foundation. In the Mid-Atlantic region, sponsors also include Platinum Sponsor PNC and Gold Sponsors Cooley, DLA Piper, Kelly Benefit Strategies, the Washington Business Journal and the Baltimore Business Journal.
About TCS Interpreting, Inc
TCS Interpreting's mission is to provide world-class language access to the Deaf community. We believe robust native language access is a human right. We envision a world where every individual has the autonomy to determine their own native language choice. TCS Interpreting is dedicated to a culture that nurtures interpreters and provides ongoing professional development as well as challenging and diverse opportunities. We understand that businesses desire to meet the language needs of their Deaf employees, clients, and the general public with which they interact. We are committed to working alongside businesses and agencies to offer a range of services to meet this need. For more information, please visit tcsinterpreting.com.
About Entrepreneur Of The Year®
Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. Winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy
About EY
EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, strategy, transaction and consulting services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities. EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.
Jane Gelman
TCS Interpreting, Inc.
+1 703-801-4077
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
What is Accessibility? - Forbes Council Member Jessica Moseley, TCS Intrepreting