Synergist JV awarded a 3-year BPA with the Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency
SynergisT JV is a Mentor-Protégé Joint Venture formed by Saliense and TIAG. Our customers choose us because we understand the role of technology and the impact it can have on their business. They keep us because we deliver value beyond the scope.
TIAG delivers innovative, transformative technology solutions for the public sector and across the DoD.
Beating out 3 other bidders, SynergisT JV was awarded a 3-year single-award BPA with the Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency.
SyngergisT JV will provide a wide range of cybersecurity and information technology (IT) support to FEMA. Ensuring their information systems are protected, secured, and available at all times; SyngergisT JV will assist FEMA by providing technical leadership to deliver enterprise-wide cybersecurity, cyberdefense, and cybersystems engineering.
“We are honored to support FEMA and their mission. Our specialists are highly trained and bring decades of real-world experience,” shares TIAG Managing Principal and Chief Strategy Officer, Umang Modi, “Agility, adaptability, ingenuity, and integrity are inherent in all our processes and services. Our objective is to make sure FEMA has the support and tools they need to execute their mission to protect the health and safety of the American people.”
Up to 47 talented experts will be hired to support this program and provide consultative support to FEMA’s Information Systems Security Officer around cybersecurity infrastructure design, development, and training with an emphasis on cloud migration strategies and supply chain logistics. This includes providing security authorization services (ISSO, ISSE) and comprehensive RMF accreditation and packages.
“As part of this program, SynergisT JV will serve an instrumental role in FEMA’s COVID-19 response by helping support and secure the supply chain,” shares Saliense President and CEO, Nikita Singh, “We are confident our innovative processes and continuous record of successes in directly leading critical program initiatives will be an asset to FEMA.”
For greater insights about SynergisT JV and our work with FEMA, please contact Umang Modi at UModi@tiag.net.
About SynergisT JV | SyngergisT JV is an 8(a) EDWOSB SynergisT JV Mentor-Protégé Joint Venture specializing in providing innovative and flexible strategy and technology solutions. SynergisT yields the bench strength, capability, and reliability of a large business built on years of proven support to civilian and military organizations with the intimate feel, agility, and flexibility of a small business.
About TIAG® | Headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area with regional offices in Seattle, Wash., Huntsville, Ala., and Charleston, S.C., TIAG® is an innovative technology company providing strategic, transformational solutions to private industry and across the Department of Defense. Established in 1999, TIAG takes pride in its people, processes and successes in advancing customer missions. ISO 9001:2015 certified and appraised at Maturity Level 3 of the Capability Maturity Model® Integration (CMMI) for Services TIAG delivers focused expertise and support ranging from complex, enterprise-wide solutions to stand-alone custom projects. Please visit tiag.net to discover technology that transforms.
About Saliense | Saliense is an SBA 8(a) Certified, Economically Disadvantaged Woman Owned Small Business (EDWOSB), specialized in providing Management and Technology services to Federal and Commercial customers. Their brand value lies in their ability to balance the authenticity and agility of a small business with quality and strategic foresight of a large firm. With each project, Saliense goes beyond simply providing services, and focuses on building holistic solutions by blending Strategy, Technology, and Domain expertise to achieve service excellence.
Umang Modi
The Informatics Applications Group, Inc. (TIAG)
+1 703-957-0380
