LEGACY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY TAKES PROACTIVE STEPS TO UPGRADE INDOOR AIR QUALITY THROUGHOUT FACILITY
Legacy Christian Academy students and staff return to a campus with clean indoor air this week thanks to the installation of ozone-free bipolar ionization paired with six ISO-Aire units that feature medical-grade HEPA filters and ionization.
Steps to purify the indoor air at Legacy Christian Academy this summer included installing ozone-free bipolar ionization technology as well as six ISO-Aire recirculation units in higher-traffic spaces such as the gym, the sanctuary, and student entrance.
A First in Minnesota, ISO-Aire™ Recirculation Units & Bolstered Bipolar Ionization Technology Offers Reliable, Proven Clean Air Solutions on Pre-K to 12 Campus
Jake Mulvihill, LCA's Head of School, and his team invested in the high-tech enhancements to protect the health and safety of LCA students, teachers, and staff. “Navigating the 2020-21 school year means taking every precaution available to ensure our school is prepared, and that includes purifying the air inside our buildings,” explained Mulvihill, who just issued reopening guidelines for families as students return for the first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 26th. “We believe the best scenario for fulfilling our mission means students will return to the classroom full time for a more meaningful and collaborative learning experience. These essential facility updates allow us to welcome families back to school safely and we are confident the measures we’ve taken will enable us to do so.”
EFFECTIVE DUAL TECHNOLOGY: A First in Minnesota Schools
Legacy Christian Academy’s vision of cleaner indoor air began early this summer when Pro Control Building Solutions Group in Anoka was brought in for an assessment. Rick Atkinson, owner and engineering technician, quickly identified a need for enhanced ozone-free bipolar ionization, a proactive approach to “scrubbing” indoor air by flooding the space with positive and negative ions. These ions play a dual role in air purification. First, they attach themselves to air particles of all types and agglomerate, meaning they cluster and surround airborne particles helping them gain mass. As some fall to the floor, others are pulled toward a building’s air filtration system, and in this case an ISO-Aire unit, where they are captured. Second, the ions surround potentially harmful microscopic airborne pathogens, such as a virus like COVID-19, and pull hydrogen away from the outer layer known as the protein coat. This ionization method neutralizes the virus and kills germs to avoid infection.
“We identify solutions to make buildings healthy and mitigate risk of harmful contaminants through proven technology in schools, senior living centers and office buildings,” Atkinson explained. “Ionization is effective because it works strategically in two ways in the battle against the spread of COVID-19 and other contagious viruses such as influenza. To maximize our efforts, we paired the ionization with ISO-Aire units that feature a 12-inch, medical grade HEPA filter and enhanced ionization. We also installed real-time, cloud-based monitoring throughout the building to measure the air quality and track particulates to ensure the filtration system is effective.”
Chuck Albers, owner of St. Paul-based Ducts & Cleats and lead developer of ISO-Aire agreed that this dual approach offers added layers of protection in higher-occupancy school settings. And, it aligns with ASHRAE’s latest recommendation on indoor air quality in schools that recommends supplemental use of HEPA filtration unit paired with bipolar ionization and/or UVC sterilization. “Similar to a team sport, the ionization works as offense while the HEPA stands guard as defense inside our units, helping to capture 99.99% of airborne contaminants. Utilizing a high-powered fan, ISO-Aire then returns the sanitized air into the building environment and across the ceiling to disperse clean air from above,” Albers explained. “We are proud to partner with Legacy Christian Academy and Pro Control in bringing their vision for the 2020-21 school year to fruition.”
Together the ozone-free bipolar ionization and HEPA filtration help to capture and destroy 99.99% of potentially harmful airborne particulates that are invisible to the human eye, such as the Coronavirus particles measuring .1-.12 microns in diameter. The ISO-Aire units are strategically placed throughout the school, particularly in common areas such near the main entrance and music room, and inside the sanctuary and gym.
Albers and his team developed ISO-Aire at their St. Paul facility in early 2020 at the request of a leading Minnesota healthcare facility in response to COVID-19 to ensure a secure and safe environment for patients and employees, particularly in negative pressure hospital isolation rooms. Realizing the technology could be adapted for commercial use, they redesigned the unit to accommodate a variety of building environments, such as schools, child-care centers, restaurants, hair salons and fitness studios. Emerging evidence and recommendations by public health officials and scientists is urging leaders to invest in further research to understand how COVID-19 may be transmitted by airborne particles. Albers noted, one of the most important safeguards during the pandemic is protecting the indoor air quality and removing any trace of harmful contaminants to protect one another.
About Legacy Christian Academy
Legacy Christian Academy (LCA) is a Pre-K through 12th-grade school that promotes academic excellence in a Christ-centered biblical worldview. The school fosters a loving, collaborative learning environment that encourages students to expand their intellect, develop Christ-like character, and fulfill their God-given potential. LCA is conveniently located on a scenic 30-acre campus in Andover, Minn. Learn more at www.lcamn.org.
Pro Control Building Solutions Group (BSG)
A leading expert in HVAC controls, air and hydronic balancing and HVAC commissioning, Pro Control BSG offers more than 50 years of skill and experience. Their team is dedicated to energy conservation opportunities while identifying the best indoor air solutions to create healthy building environments. Learn more at www.procontrolbsg.com.
About ISO-Aire
The inner workings of the patent-pending ISO-Aire include reliable and proven filtration components that help to eliminate 99.99% of potentially harmful airborne contaminants. ISO-Aire includes a HEPA (High-efficiency Particulate Air), ozone-free bipolar ionization and/or UVC sterilization. ISO-Aire continues to expand its presence in a variety of applications across the U.S.
