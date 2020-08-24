LEGACY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY TAKES PROACTIVE STEPS TO UPGRADE INDOOR AIR QUALITY THROUGHOUT FACILITY

Legacy Christian Academy students and staff return to a campus with clean indoor air this week thanks to the installation of ozone-free bipolar ionization paired with six ISO-Aire units that feature medical-grade HEPA filters and ionization.

