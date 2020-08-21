Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 618 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,942 in the last 365 days.

Governor Bullock Announces Montana’s Unemployment Rate Drops to 6.4% in July

Governor Steve Bullock today announced Montana’s unemployment rate decreased for the third straight month, dropping by 0.8 percentage points to 6.4% in July. Montana’s unemployment rate is 3.8 percentage points below the national rate of 10.2% for July.

“More Montanans are returning to work and we’re continuing to provide relief to those who need it most by supporting key industries and businesses to ensure the state stays on the path toward economic recovery,” Governor Bullock said. “While Montana has the sixth lowest unemployment rate in the country due to its early efforts, this public health emergency is far from over and we must continue to prioritize the health and safety of all Montanans to ensure our economy stays on the right track.” 

Montana’s total employment growth from July 2019 to July 2020 ranks 7 th among states. In July, total employment, including both payroll workers and the self-employed, increased by 3,700 compared to June. Since April, 42,000 jobs have been added, bringing total employment to 18,000 jobs below the pre-COVID-19 recession peak.

Payroll employment increased by 3,000 jobs in July. By industry, leisure and hospitality had the largest gain in employment with 1,400 jobs, followed by education and health services with 900 jobs. Montana has added roughly 36,000 payroll jobs compared to the height of the pandemic in April. 

Prices increased by the same amount in July as in June with the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increasing by 0.6%. Nearly a quarter of the increase in prices is due to increased gasoline prices, while the index for food at home decreased by 1.1%. The index for all items less food and energy, also called core inflation, rose by 0.6%, its largest increase since January 1991.

###

** Unemployment figures are seasonally-adjusted.  Seasonally-adjusted numbers remove the effects of events that follow a more or less regular month-to-month pattern each year. These adjustments make non-seasonal patterns easier to identify. The margin of error for the unemployment rate is plus or minus 0.6 percentage points at the 90 percent confidence level. All questions relating to the calculation of unemployment rates should be directed to the Montana Department of Labor & Industry’s Research and Analysis Bureau at 406-444-4100.

The next Labor Situation Report for the month of August will be released on Friday, September 18.

**** INFORMATION AVAILABLE ON THE INTERNET ****

Visit our website at www.lmi.mt.gov for additional information and analysis, including industry employment levels, background on the unemployment rate, and wage rates by occupation. Visit www.lmi.mt.gov/home/job-tracking for Montana unemployment claims and economic data for the current recession.

 

 

****** COUNTY UNEMPLOYMENT RATES ******

The unemployment rate and ranking for each of Montana’s 56 counties are provided below for your convenience.  County unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted and should be compared to the unadjusted statewide unemployment rate of 6.0%. 

 

 

Unemployment Rate

Employment

Rank

County

Current Unemployment Rate

Change over Year

Current Employment

Job Change from Last Year

1

Garfield

2.3

0.4

626

-94

2

Daniels

2.9

1.4

827

-66

3

Liberty

3.1

0.6

858

-57

4

Powder River

3.2

1.2

850

-77

5

Carter

3.5

0.9

553

-38

6

Petroleum

3.6

1

242

-25

7

Sweet Grass

3.7

1.2

1,685

-80

8

Beaverhead

3.9

1.5

4,763

-275

9

Chouteau

4

1.7

2,229

-138

9

Golden Valley

4

1.2

338

-14

11

Fergus

4.2

1.7

5,335

-643

11

Valley

4.2

1.3

3,812

-253

13

McCone

4.3

1.6

821

-106

13

Treasure

4.3

2.2

289

-30

15

Meagher

4.4

1.8

912

-45

15

Powell

4.4

1.6

2,724

-283

15

Teton

4.4

1.6

2,477

-174

18

Judith Basin

4.5

2.1

849

-41

19

Madison

4.6

2.2

4,256

-411

20

Gallatin

4.9

3.1

69,298

-1,951

21

Deer Lodge

5.1

2.1

4,795

-298

21

Fallon

5.1

3.8

1,548

-136

23

Blaine

5.2

2.1

2,063

-252

24

Lewis and Clark

5.3

2.6

34,265

-1,725

25

Jefferson

5.4

2.6

5,392

-297

26

Custer

5.5

2.9

5,774

-233

26

Phillips

5.5

2

1,637

-136

28

Stillwater

5.6

2.8

4,965

-98

29

Ravalli

5.7

2.2

19,130

-597

29

Sheridan

5.7

3.9

1,590

-55

31

Pondera

5.8

1.9

2,321

-202

32

Carbon

5.9

3

5,202

-117

32

Hill

5.9

1.9

6,903

-483

32

Yellowstone

5.9

2.7

78,791

-972

35

Wibaux

6

3.3

422

-48

36

Cascade

6.1

2.9

36,673

198

37

Rosebud

6.2

0.8

3,305

-385

38

Granite

6.3

2

1,499

-101

38

Missoula

6.3

3.5

62,614

1,034

38

Musselshell

6.3

2.6

2,078

-105

38

Toole

6.3

4

1,929

-177

42

Broadwater

6.5

2.5

2,403

-165

43

Lake

6.8

2.9

12,669

-283

43

Park

6.8

4.3

8,951

-275

45

Flathead

7

3.3

47,436

-1,176

45

Silver Bow

7

3.6

16,187

-967

47

Roosevelt

7.3

2.4

3,966

-279

47

Sanders

7.3

2.4

4,567

-105

49

Big Horn

7.5

0.4

4,226

-204

50

Wheatland

7.6

3.8

654

-86

51

Dawson

7.7

5.4

4,195

-288

52

Richland

8.5

5.9

5,342

-387

53

Mineral

8.8

4.6

1,653

-124

54

Prairie

8.9

4.9

399

-59

55

Lincoln

9.1

3.3

7,341

-395

56

Glacier

10.3

3.2

5,295

-329

 

****** RESERVATION UNEMPLOYMENT RATES ******

The unemployment rate and ranking for each of Montana’s seven reservations is provided below.  Reservation unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted and should be compared to the unadjusted statewide unemployment rate of 6.0%. Reservation areas overlap with county areas, meaning that unemployed individuals living on a reservation will be included in both the reservation and county totals.

 

Unemployment Rate

Employment

Rank

County

Current Unemployment Rate

Change over Year

Current Employment

Job Change from Last Year

1

Flathead

7.1

3.0

12,423

-264

2

Fort Peck 

9.0

3.0

3,581

-249

3

Crow

11.3

0.7

2,167

-98

4

Fort Belknap

11.9

4.6

678

-82

5

Blackfeet

14.1

4.1

3,718

-235

6

Northern Cheyenne 

14.4

1.3

1,163

-107

7

Rocky Boy's

16.4

5.4

992

-67

You just read:

Governor Bullock Announces Montana’s Unemployment Rate Drops to 6.4% in July

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.