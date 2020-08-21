Governor Bullock Announces Montana’s Unemployment Rate Drops to 6.4% in July

Governor Steve Bullock today announced Montana’s unemployment rate decreased for the third straight month, dropping by 0.8 percentage points to 6.4% in July. Montana’s unemployment rate is 3.8 percentage points below the national rate of 10.2% for July.

“More Montanans are returning to work and we’re continuing to provide relief to those who need it most by supporting key industries and businesses to ensure the state stays on the path toward economic recovery,” Governor Bullock said. “While Montana has the sixth lowest unemployment rate in the country due to its early efforts, this public health emergency is far from over and we must continue to prioritize the health and safety of all Montanans to ensure our economy stays on the right track.”

Montana’s total employment growth from July 2019 to July 2020 ranks 7 th among states. In July, total employment, including both payroll workers and the self-employed, increased by 3,700 compared to June. Since April, 42,000 jobs have been added, bringing total employment to 18,000 jobs below the pre-COVID-19 recession peak.

Payroll employment increased by 3,000 jobs in July. By industry, leisure and hospitality had the largest gain in employment with 1,400 jobs, followed by education and health services with 900 jobs. Montana has added roughly 36,000 payroll jobs compared to the height of the pandemic in April.

Prices increased by the same amount in July as in June with the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increasing by 0.6%. Nearly a quarter of the increase in prices is due to increased gasoline prices, while the index for food at home decreased by 1.1%. The index for all items less food and energy, also called core inflation, rose by 0.6%, its largest increase since January 1991.

** Unemployment figures are seasonally-adjusted. Seasonally-adjusted numbers remove the effects of events that follow a more or less regular month-to-month pattern each year. These adjustments make non-seasonal patterns easier to identify. The margin of error for the unemployment rate is plus or minus 0.6 percentage points at the 90 percent confidence level. All questions relating to the calculation of unemployment rates should be directed to the Montana Department of Labor & Industry’s Research and Analysis Bureau at 406-444-4100.

The next Labor Situation Report for the month of August will be released on Friday, September 18.

Visit our website at www.lmi.mt.gov for additional information and analysis, including industry employment levels, background on the unemployment rate, and wage rates by occupation. Visit www.lmi.mt.gov/home/job-tracking for Montana unemployment claims and economic data for the current recession.

The unemployment rate and ranking for each of Montana’s 56 counties are provided below for your convenience. County unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted and should be compared to the unadjusted statewide unemployment rate of 6.0%.

Unemployment Rate Employment Rank County Current Unemployment Rate Change over Year Current Employment Job Change from Last Year 1 Garfield 2.3 0.4 626 -94 2 Daniels 2.9 1.4 827 -66 3 Liberty 3.1 0.6 858 -57 4 Powder River 3.2 1.2 850 -77 5 Carter 3.5 0.9 553 -38 6 Petroleum 3.6 1 242 -25 7 Sweet Grass 3.7 1.2 1,685 -80 8 Beaverhead 3.9 1.5 4,763 -275 9 Chouteau 4 1.7 2,229 -138 9 Golden Valley 4 1.2 338 -14 11 Fergus 4.2 1.7 5,335 -643 11 Valley 4.2 1.3 3,812 -253 13 McCone 4.3 1.6 821 -106 13 Treasure 4.3 2.2 289 -30 15 Meagher 4.4 1.8 912 -45 15 Powell 4.4 1.6 2,724 -283 15 Teton 4.4 1.6 2,477 -174 18 Judith Basin 4.5 2.1 849 -41 19 Madison 4.6 2.2 4,256 -411 20 Gallatin 4.9 3.1 69,298 -1,951 21 Deer Lodge 5.1 2.1 4,795 -298 21 Fallon 5.1 3.8 1,548 -136 23 Blaine 5.2 2.1 2,063 -252 24 Lewis and Clark 5.3 2.6 34,265 -1,725 25 Jefferson 5.4 2.6 5,392 -297 26 Custer 5.5 2.9 5,774 -233 26 Phillips 5.5 2 1,637 -136 28 Stillwater 5.6 2.8 4,965 -98 29 Ravalli 5.7 2.2 19,130 -597 29 Sheridan 5.7 3.9 1,590 -55 31 Pondera 5.8 1.9 2,321 -202 32 Carbon 5.9 3 5,202 -117 32 Hill 5.9 1.9 6,903 -483 32 Yellowstone 5.9 2.7 78,791 -972 35 Wibaux 6 3.3 422 -48 36 Cascade 6.1 2.9 36,673 198 37 Rosebud 6.2 0.8 3,305 -385 38 Granite 6.3 2 1,499 -101 38 Missoula 6.3 3.5 62,614 1,034 38 Musselshell 6.3 2.6 2,078 -105 38 Toole 6.3 4 1,929 -177 42 Broadwater 6.5 2.5 2,403 -165 43 Lake 6.8 2.9 12,669 -283 43 Park 6.8 4.3 8,951 -275 45 Flathead 7 3.3 47,436 -1,176 45 Silver Bow 7 3.6 16,187 -967 47 Roosevelt 7.3 2.4 3,966 -279 47 Sanders 7.3 2.4 4,567 -105 49 Big Horn 7.5 0.4 4,226 -204 50 Wheatland 7.6 3.8 654 -86 51 Dawson 7.7 5.4 4,195 -288 52 Richland 8.5 5.9 5,342 -387 53 Mineral 8.8 4.6 1,653 -124 54 Prairie 8.9 4.9 399 -59 55 Lincoln 9.1 3.3 7,341 -395 56 Glacier 10.3 3.2 5,295 -329

The unemployment rate and ranking for each of Montana’s seven reservations is provided below. Reservation unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted and should be compared to the unadjusted statewide unemployment rate of 6.0%. Reservation areas overlap with county areas, meaning that unemployed individuals living on a reservation will be included in both the reservation and county totals.