For Immediate Release: Friday, August 21, 2020

CFO Jimmy Patronis Issues Hurricane Preparedness Tips Ahead of Tropical Storm Laura TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Laura continues to strengthen and the projected path threatens Florida, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis is urging Floridians to prepare now as this storm could impact the state by early next week. For hurricane-related resources and information, visit CFO Patronis’ PrepareFL.com website that serves as a one-stop-shop for disaster preparedness information and tips to help Floridians ensure they are prepared.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, "I’m urging all Floridians to take Tropical Storm Laura seriously and if you have not already prepared for hurricane season, to do so immediately. There are currently three tropical systems being monitored in the Atlantic, with Tropical Storm Laura being an immediate threat to our state. Current forecasts predict this storm to strengthen and reach Florida by the beginning of next week, possibly as a Category 1 Hurricane. Now is the time to make vital preparations that can help ensure a safe, quick recovery after the storm passes. As we have seen in the past, storms can develop extremely fast leaving little to no time to prepare. Don’t wait, it may be too late.”

Hurricane Preparedness Tips

1. Gather all insurance, financial and other important financial documentation. In the frantic hours before a storm, it is easy to forget that the loss of important papers and documents can make recovering from a disaster more difficult. Take time now to gather your important insurance and financial documents and put them in a plastic bag or waterproof safety box for safe keeping.

2. Conduct a home inventory. Compile a video home inventory by using your smartphone to walk through your home and narrate what is being recorded including value or replacement costs. Email it to yourself for easy retrieval later.

3. Understand the flood claims process. After the storm, it is important to know the flood claims process and report the loss to your insurance agent or your insurance company as soon as possible.

Visit PrepareFL.com for more information and to start your storm plan today. CFO Patronis' Insurance Consumer Helpline is available to assist Floridians with insurance issues and the claims process. Call the toll-free helpline at 1-877-MY-FL-CFO (693-5236), to talk to a knowledgeable insurance specialist Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.