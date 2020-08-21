Virtual Plans Display for the Route 829 Bridge Replacement Project in Huntingdon County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), in accordance with Governor Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, will conduct a virtual plans display to inform the public of the proposed Route 829 (Trough Creek Valley Pike) over North Spring Creek bridge replacement project in Cass Township, Huntingdon County.

The project consists of replacing the existing single span steel beam bridge with a single cell precast concrete box culvert. The project will also consist of minor roadway approach work including guide rail upgrades and roadway approach paving. A one-week detour will be implemented during construction.

The purpose of this virtual plans display is to provide the public an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed project. Representatives from PennDOT will answer questions and receive comments through the website or by contacting the Project Manager listed below. Anyone with knowledge of historic resources in the project area should view the virtual plans presentation and submit comments through the website or by contacting the Project Manager listed below.

To access the project information, please go to www.penndot.gov/district9. From there, please click on Public Meetings under District Links on the right-hand side, then choose Huntingdon County and the Route 829 North Spring Creek Bridge page.

The website will be available to view and to leave comments from Friday, August 28, 2020 until Friday, September 11, 2020. If you require additional information concerning this project or virtual plans display, please contact Dustin Ohler, Project Manager by phone (814) 696-7281 or email duohler@pa.gov.