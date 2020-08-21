Traffic Back Up Route 11 NB in Northumberland, Union and Snyder Counties

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel on Route 11 (Water Street) northbound should be on alert for potential delays due to an inlet repair project near the railroad underpass in Northumberland, Northumberland County.

Motorists are advised the that the traffic is beginning to back up from the project across the West Branch Susquehanna River bridge in Union Township, Union County and into Monroe Township, Snyder County.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible and take alternate routes.

Work is expected to be completed by 3:00 PM. Motorists should expect travel delays. Motorists are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists should be alert, expect stopped traffic, and drive with caution through the work zone.

