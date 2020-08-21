U.S. 422 Lane Closures Next Two Weeks for Pipe Installation in Lower Pottsgrove Township

King of Prussia, PA – U.S. 422 motorists will encounter weekday lane closures in both directions between the Armand Hammer Boulevard and Sanatoga interchanges on Monday, August 24 through Friday, September 4, for pipe installation operations under a project to replace the bridges that carry Park Road and Pleasantview Road over the expressway in Lower Pottsgrove Township, Montgomery County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The weekday work schedule is:

From 5:00 AM to 2:00 PM, on westbound U.S. 422; and

From 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM, on eastbound U.S. 422.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

The Park Road bridge will be replaced under two stages of construction while maintaining two-way traffic on a single lane across the bridge using a temporary traffic signal. The replacement of the Pleasantview Road bridge will require a full closure and detour once construction starts.

The replacement of the two bridges is an advance contract prior to starting the project to reconstruct U.S. 422 between the Sanatoga Interchange and Porter Road.

H&K Group, Inc. of Skippack, Montgomery County is the general contractor on the $7.1 million project which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds. The entire project is expected to finish in late 2022.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

