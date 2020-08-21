Carbon County:

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
​County:  Carbon Municipality:  Kidder Twp Road name:  PA 940 Between:  PA Turnpike and Monroe County Line Type of work:  Other Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging in both directions. Please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date:  8/24/20 Est completion date:  8/25/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Carbon Municipality:  Penn Forest/Kidder Twp Road name:  PA 903/Highway to Adventure Between:  Harrity Road  and Monroe County line Type of work:  Other Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging in both directions. Please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date:  8/24/20 Est completion date:  8/28/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Carbon Municipality:  Penn Forest/Kidder Twp Road name:  PA 903/Highway to Adventure Between:  Harrity Road  and Monroe County Line Type of work:  Other Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging in both directions. Please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date:  8/24/20 Est completion date:  8/28/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Carbon Municipality:  Penn Forest Road name:  PA 534 Between:  Meckesville Road and PA 903 Type of work:  Other Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging in both directions. Please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date:  8/27/20 Est completion date:  8/28/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:    County:  Carbon Municipality:  Lower Towamensing Road name:  PA 248  Between:  PA 873 and Palmerton Borough Type of work:  Inspection Work being done by:  PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restriction in both directions. Please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date:  8/24/20 Est completion date:  8/26/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update: 

