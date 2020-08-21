Carbon County:

​County: Carbon Municipality: Kidder Twp Road name: PA 940 Between: PA Turnpike and Monroe County Line Type of work: Other Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging in both directions. Please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date: 8/24/20 Est completion date: 8/25/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Carbon Municipality: Penn Forest/Kidder Twp Road name: PA 903/Highway to Adventure Between: Harrity Road and Monroe County line Type of work: Other Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging in both directions. Please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date: 8/24/20 Est completion date: 8/28/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Carbon Municipality: Penn Forest/Kidder Twp Road name: PA 903/Highway to Adventure Between: Harrity Road and Monroe County Line Type of work: Other Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging in both directions. Please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date: 8/24/20 Est completion date: 8/28/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Carbon Municipality: Penn Forest Road name: PA 534 Between: Meckesville Road and PA 903 Type of work: Other Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging in both directions. Please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date: 8/27/20 Est completion date: 8/28/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: County: Carbon Municipality: Lower Towamensing Road name: PA 248 Between: PA 873 and Palmerton Borough Type of work: Inspection Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions. Please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date: 8/24/20 Est completion date: 8/26/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: