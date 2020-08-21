Miss World Canada contestant Shalom Ogoh addresses social issues
My mum taught me strength, humility, and determination. I have watched her pour everything in me, her strength, her love, even at the sacrifice of her own wants and needs.”SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, August 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shalom Ogoh’s path to the title of Miss Saskatchewan 2020 and as a contestant in November’s Miss World Canada competition was not your run-of-the-mill beauty pageant trajectory.
— Shalom Ogoh
Ogoh and her family emigrated to Saskatoon from Lagos, Nigeria, when she was 16. As a result, her teen years were spent in a cultural transition.
“I relocated to study at the University of Saskatchewan. Adjusting to Canadian culture was a bit of a challenge at first. It was exciting and fascinating for me to start my adult life in a new country. The weather was different, the food, the people, their beliefs, lifestyles and social interactions were all different,” she said.
Ogoh’s adjustment to Saskatoon involved moving from a major city to a much smaller community.
Lagos, the largest city in Nigeria, has more than 17 million people compared to Saskatoon’s roughly 300,000.
“Coming from a big city and a fast-paced urban life to a smaller, quieter town made it easy to adjust. The change was overwhelming in a good way because it forced me to break out of my comfort zone. As I got more involved in social and community groups, it became easier to interact with other cultures, and that was my first experience in getting accustomed to my new life in Canada.”
Ogoh, 25, studies economics and statistics at the University of Saskatchewan. She addresses the issues of child sexual abuse and violence against women in her platform.
“One in five women in Canada has had some form of an unwelcomed sexual encounter before the age of 15. Preventing sexual abuse has been quite tricky and challenging. There is a lot of work that needs to be done in bringing more awareness to this issue and protecting those who have suffered from sexual violence,” she said.
Ogoh says the hot topic of #Black Lives Matter is an important one in today’s cultural landscape.
“In my opinion, the #BLM movement represents a voice that challenges all oppressive practices. It is a voice that brings an awareness of the underlying oppression and discrimination that has existed for a long time. Although still a very controversial and sensitive topic to talk about, I personally believe #BLM is a gateway to human freedom and represents a voice for many,” she said.
Ogoh says her work in the modelling industry has helped her prepare for the Miss World Canada competition.
“Modelling gave me a platform to build my self-confidence. It taught me how to communicate my emotions in front of the camera and how to perform under the spotlight, and most notably how to express my style confidently,” she added.
Ogoh is currently serving a digital marketing internship at Westman Communications Group. Eventually, she plans to earn a master’s degree in Agricultural Economics and become an economic analyst.
The most inspirational figure in her life?
“My mum. She taught me strength, humility, and determination. I have watched her pour everything in me, her strength, her love, even at the sacrifice of her own wants and individual needs.”
