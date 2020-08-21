August 21, 2020 - Herring Demands Additional Information about Postal Service Changes in Virginia

Commonwealth of Virginia Office of the Attorney General Mark Herring Attorney General 202 North Ninth Street Richmond, Virginia 23219 For media inquiries only, contact: Charlotte Gomer, Press Secretary Phone: (804)786-1022 Mobile: (804) 512-2552 Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

~ Request comes following troubling reports of alleged ongoing reductions and changes at Dulles Processing and Distribution Center and Merrifield Processing and Distribution Center, both in Northern Virginia ~

RICHMOND (August 21, 2020) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring has sent a letter demanding “additional information on any recent operational or infrastructure changes that could affect mail service in Virginia, and details on plans to reverse any such adverse changes.”

Earlier this week, Attorney General Herring sued the Trump Administration seeking to block further changes at the U.S. Postal Service and reverse previously implemented changes that could disrupt postal service in Virginia, particularly the proper and timely handling of absentee ballots in the upcoming election. Postmaster General DeJoy announced that same day that he was suspending any further changes until at least after this fall’s election.

“The Trump Administration has a pattern of saying one thing publicly and doing the complete opposite behind closed doors and I fear this could be the case with their statement concerning the changes at USPS,” said Attorney General Herring . “I want to hear from the USPS directly about any changes and reductions they have already made or are planning to make, despite the announcement from the Postmaster General that all changes will cease until at least after the election. I also want to know how they plan to reverse any damage that has already been done because of these hasty, illegal changes. “President Trump’s changes to undermine the USPS are nothing more than an attack on our democracy and an attempt to suppress votes. We are three months away from an election that will determine the future of our democracy and I want Virginians to feel confident in the fact that their vote will count, no matter if it is cast at the polls or through the mail.”

As Attorney General Herring says in the letter, “Despite Postmaster General DeJoy’s statement, I have reason to believe that further changes may be underway, and that the extent of previously enacted operational and equipment changes in Virginia are more significant and severe than previously known.”

Reports of changes and reductions to two critical USPS processing facilities in Northern Virginia that “handle hundreds or thousands of pieces of mail each day” prompted Attorney General Herring to send today’s letter. The facilities allegedly undergoing changes and reductions include:

Dulles Processing and Distribution Center : The USPS recently removed at least a delivery barcode sorter, a flat sequence order machine, and an automated flat sorter machine.

: The USPS recently removed at least a delivery barcode sorter, a flat sequence order machine, and an automated flat sorter machine. Merrifield Processing and Distribution Center : The imminent removal of necessary processing equipment.

In his letter, Attorney General Herring requests the following information from USPS by no later than August 27th:

Please confirm the removal from the Dulles Processing and Distribution Center of a delivery barcode sorter, a flat sorter, an automated flat sorter, and any other significant pieces of infrastructure or equipment, as well as the date of such removal.

If this or other equipment has been removed or idled, please explain the timeline for reinstalling or restoring this equipment to its previous functionality.

Please explain whether processing equipment has been, or is about to be, removed from the Merrifield Processing and Distribution Center, and when such removal occurred or is expected to occur.

If this or other equipment has been removed or idled, please explain the timeline for reinstalling or restoring this equipment to its previous functionality.

Please describe any other equipment that has been removed, idled, decommissioned, or otherwise taken out of service at Virginia postal facilities within the last six months, including the date of such action and the facility at which it occurred.

Please explain the timeline for reinstalling or restoring any such equipment to its previous functionality.

Please explain any significant changes in the last six months to staffing levels at Virginia’s USPS facilities or in operations, including any layoffs, hiring freezes, or furloughs.

Please explain any significant changes in the last six months to operating hours or overtime policies that could affect mail delivery in Virginia.

Please identify any mailboxes or collection points that have been removed, closed, or decommissioned in the last six months.

Please explain any changes in the way that electoral mail is to be handled, and provide a copy of any such guidance.

Please share any additional information that you believe may be useful in helping Virginians understand what changes are occurring in USPS operations in the Commonwealth.

On August 18th, Attorney General Herring filed a federal lawsuit challenging the Trump Administration's drastic operational changes at the U.S. Postal Service that threaten critical mail delivery services and could undermine the national election in November. The states’ lawsuit asserts that the changes made to the Postal Service are unlawful and seeks to immediately halt the agency’s actions. The coalition’s lawsuit seeks to block the unlawful service reductions and operational changes at the Postal Service.

