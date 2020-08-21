Route 4011 Rochester Road Slide Repair Work Begins Monday in McCandless

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing slide repair work on Rochester Road (Route 4011) in the Town of McCandless, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, August 24 weather permitting.

Slide repair work, requiring the closure of Rochester Road between Sloop Road and King William Drive, will begin at 7 a.m. Monday morning. The roadway will remain closed continuously through early November. Traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

North of the Slide

South of the Slide

Crews from Allison Park Contractors will conduct slide repair work and other miscellaneous construction activities on this $1.39 million project.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

