itSMF Ireland members get exclusive access to IT Governance materials to help navigate 2020’s complex IT environment
Members will receive a 25% discount on a range of publications including ITIL, ITSM, project management, COBIT and IT governance books guidesDROGHEDA, IRELAND, August 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To help IT professionals keep the momentum of activities going in today’s complex and unpredictable environment, IT Governance Europe has rolled out an exclusive deal for all itSMF Ireland members on its full portfolio of published materials – including ITIL, ITSM, project management, COBIT and IT governance books and pocket guides.
Information technology has become one of the most critical tools to support organisations and essential services of all sizes throughout 2020, and against the ongoing backdrop of COVID-19, the need for reliable and effective IT governance to support and protect businesses has never been more essential.
The deal, a 25% discount, includes the standard range of ITIL books, and extends to a range of publications that reflect the broader remit and complexities for IT professionals in today’s environment.
Materials include:
• ITIL 4 Essentials: An essential guide for the ITIL 4 Foundation exam and beyond.
• ITIL Foundation Essentials – ITIL 4 Edition: The ultimate revision guide for those preparing for the ITIL® 4 Foundation exam.
• The Universal Service Desk (USD): For those who want to learn about implementing, controlling and improving service delivery.
• ISO/IEC 20000 – A Pocket Guide: A useful guide to the global standard for service management ISO 20000.
• IT for Business (IT4B) – From Genesis to Revolution: For those looking to learn how to integrate well-known concepts, methods and processes from ITIL and COBIT.
Sophie Sayer, Sales Director at IT Governance Europe comments: ‘We are delighted to be partnering with itSMF Ireland, and to offer their members access to our portfolio of books and tools. I have worked with itSMF Chapters globally for years and I feel proud to be assisting the Irish Service Management Community – especially during these times where IT teams have had to readapt to how they protect, comply and thrive in this strange new environment.’
Jim Friars, CEO of the Irish Computer Society and itSMF Ireland added: ‘Professional development is one of the pillars of professionalism, that itSMF Ireland members commit to as part of their membership. We are always looking for different ways to expand members’ opportunities to keep their learning up to date and are pleased to be able to offer this discount to itSMF Ireland members, so they can avail of the wide selection of publications that IT Governance Europe offers. Members can add their learning to their CPD record, showcasing their commitment to keeping their skills up to date in this fast-changing environment for IT Service Managers.’
You can view the full range of materials on the IT Governance Europe website here.
itSMF Ireland members can also email servicecentre@itgovernance.eu or call 00 800 48 484 484/+353 (0)1 695 0411 for more information.
About IT Governance Europe
IT Governance Europe is a division of GRC International Group. The Group is the holding company for a group of companies providing a range of products and services to address the IT governance, risk management and compliance requirements of organisations to enable them to meet the relevant commercial requirements and regulatory standards.
