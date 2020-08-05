New book reveals what it takes to become a successful front-end developer
Dominic Myers gives a fresh take on how to thrive in this increasingly in-demand roleELY, UNITED KINGDOM, August 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Demand for web developers has been projected to grow 13% from 2018 to 2028 – faster than the average for all other occupations. This should not come as a surprise because, according to WebFX, 75% of consumers judge an organisation’s credibility based on the design of its website, and 89% will shop with a competitor following a poor user experience.
With online sales growing as strongly as 38% for some categories during the peak of the UK’s COVID-19 lockdown, along with the growing popularity of mobile devices, front-end development has never seemed like a more worthwhile and lucrative career path – especially if e-commerce continues being the norm throughout these unprecedented times.
What does it take to become a successful front-end developer?
Dominic Myers answers this exact question in his new book Front-End Developer – perfect for all aspiring front-end developers and students looking to forge their career in web development.
Published by BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT, the book covers the role in-depth, giving an honest account of typical responsibilities, required skills, and relevant tools, methods and techniques.
Using real-life practical examples, Myers also gives a candid overview of what career progression looks like for a front-end developer. He even includes a typical ‘day in the life’ in-depth case study based on real experiences from working in the industry – with useful code snippets used throughout the book to illustrate the topics.
Praise for Front-End Developer: Andy Widdess, Enterprise Architect, The Cambridge Crystallographic Data Centre (affiliated with the University of Cambridge): “For any aspiring developer, this book is a must. Myers has taken his vast experience as a web developer and has published an intuitive, easy to read and definitive guide that reflects the day-to-day activities and covers the choice of frameworks vs libraries, challenges, techniques, approaches, communications, skills and explains the common tools of the trade.”
Lars Malmqvist, Lead Architect, Accenture: “Dominic Myers has written a pragmatic, thorough and truthful account of what it means to be a Front-End Developer. Essential reading for anyone considering this career – it provides a bird’s eye view of the entire landscape of Front-End development that will benefit anyone entering the field.”
BCS: “An exemplary title”
Charles Rumball, Director of Publishing Sales at BCS, commented: “We are delighted with the work Dominic has put in to create an exemplary title, which we welcome into the BCS Publishing Portfolio. We are excited to bring his experience and best practice to the market to support the next generation of Front-End Developers.”
Claire Ashton, GRC International Group, concluded: “From how to become a front-end developer, to a day in the life of one, this book is a 360 view of this hugely fascinating and increasingly demanded role – a must read for anyone interested in a career as a front-end developer.”
Retailing at £19.99, you can order a copy of Front-End Developer from the IT Governance website.
Author biography
Dominic Myers is a front-end developer with a wealth of professional experience. He spends most of his time developing and implementing the newest trends in web development, primarily HTML, CSS and JavaScript, or whatever will get the job done. He shares his knowledge online via his blog and forums such as Stack Overflow.
