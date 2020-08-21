KenSci announces Dr. Eric Eskioglu as Chairman of its Customer Advisory Board
Dr. Eskioglu is a healthcare industry expert and serves as the Chief Medical Officer at Novant HealthSEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, August 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KenSci, today announced Dr. Eric Eskioglu as the Chairman of KenSci’s Customer Advisory Board. Dr. Eric currently serves as the executive vice president and chief medical officer for Novant Health. A visionary and a thought leader, Dr. Eric is also the co-executive director of Novant’s Institute of Innovation and Artificial Intelligence, providing strategic, clinical and cultural leadership across Novant Health.
A veteran of the healthcare industry, Dr. Eric has held various leadership roles across different health systems across the United States. Widely published in multiple peer-reviewed scientific journals, his deep clinical and leadership experience has been instrumental in developing Novant Health into an elite healthcare system in the world.
Commenting on the announcement, Samir Manjure, co-founder & CEO, KenSci said, “We are honored to have Dr. Eric Eskioglu join as the Chairman of our Customer Advisory Board. He brings in years of experience in healthcare and a passion for building data science into the core of healthcare innovation. We are excited about the possibilities this collaboration opens up, in evolving our understanding of getting health systems AI-ready and realizing its potential in improving patient outcomes.”
The KenSci Customer Advisory Board aims to bring together innovators and visionaries from healthcare to shape the adoption of AI and ML, towards the intelligent transformation across the care continuum.
“Data-driven insights are central to healthcare excellence. Collaborative initiatives like the Customer Advisory Board from partners like KenSci, help in bringing together efforts across the healthcare industry to accelerate the adoption of AI in improving patient experiences and delivering better health outcomes. The mission to improve patient lives with data science is one that resonates deeply with me, and I’m thrilled to be a part of this board with KenSci”, said Dr. Eric Eskioglu.
KenSci’s advisory board is a collaborative effort focused on bringing innovation leaders from top healthcare organizations to provide strategic direction on how AI can be better used to improve patient experiences and the quality of patient care. Together, the board aims to develop a shared vision across industry leaders on accelerating AI and analytics adoption in healthcare in an explainable, assistive and accountable way. KenSci’s platform helps healthcare organizations transform their data into real-time AI-ready insights and accelerate their movement from BI to AI to ROI. With KenSci, organizations are able to rapidly build and deploy AI-based applications and solutions that provide real-time as well as predictive insights to help fuel transformation across the care continuum.
KenSci and Dr. Eric Eskioglu will be participating at Health Day, KDD 2020, one of the largest data science conferences in the world. To attend in Health Day and for more information, visit:
https://www.kdd.org/kdd2020/special-days/health-day
About KenSci
KenSci's machine learning powered risk prediction platform helps healthcare providers and payers intervene early by identifying clinical, financial and operational risk to save costs and lives. KenSci's platform is engineered to ingest, transform and integrate healthcare data across clinical, claims, and patient generated sources. With a library of pre-built models and modular solutions, KenSci's machine learning platform to integrates into existing workflows allowing health systems to better identify utilization, variation and improve hospital operations. With Explainable AI models for healthcare, KenSci is making risk-based prediction more efficient and accountable.
KenSci was incubated at University of Washington's Center for Data Science at UW Tacoma and designed on the cloud with help from Microsoft's Azure4Research grant program. KenSci is headquartered in Seattle, with offices in Singapore and Hyderabad. For more information, visit www.kensci.com
