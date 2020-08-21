Sports Innovation Meets Esports At Esports BAR+ Americas
NFL Vet Andre Fluellen & F1’s Julian Tan Join Esports BAR+ Americas Digital Lineup: Where Sports Innovation Meets Esports
F1 is not only a fast-paced sport, but a quickly adapting industry. Remaining lithe and innovative whilst always considering our audience have been at the heart of our esports success”PARIS, FRANCE, August 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Esports BAR, the world’s esports business arena series, today unveils its key speakers on sports and innovation, former NFL player-turned entrepreneur, Andre Fluellen, and Formula 1’s Julian Tan, for a digital edition, Esports BAR+ Americas, September 22-25.
The Esports BAR+ Americas online event will explore one of the sector’s most exciting areas of growth and a source of great inspiration for so many in this booming field - the intersection between sports innovation and esports. Bringing together the world’s esports industry leaders with those businesses that naturally connect and collaborate with the sector or aspire to, the digital platform will be an ideal opportunity for two sports industry experts, NFL vet, Andre Fluellen, Founder of Beyond The Game Network, and F1 Head of Digital Business Initiatives and Esports, Julian Tan, to share their insights and learnings with the global esports community.
Esports BAR’s Head of Content and Marketing, Debora Atala, says, “Esports and traditional sports are natural partners. Each can learn so much from the other. We’re delighted to be welcoming Andre and Julian to address our delegates in two dedicated fireside chats where sports journalists will delve into their vast experience, exploring the interplay between the two worlds and the importance of innovation in an increasingly competitive market. Innovation is one of our core pillars at Esports BAR+ Americas, along with Monetisation, Investment and Audiences. I’m sure these fireside chats will get our networking meetings buzzing with inspiration for exciting new business."
Both speakers recognise the enormous potential for collaboration and growth between sports and esports. Andre Fluellen says, "As a former pro, I see business opportunities from an athlete’s perspective - the need for preparation, training and understanding the competition. That has influenced the development of my own company, Beyond The Game Network, and there’s so much that esports can take from traditional sports to fuel its explosive growth." Julian Tan says, "In an unpredictable, ever-changing landscape, readiness to innovate is key. F1 is not only a fast-paced sport, but a quickly adapting industry. Remaining lithe and innovative whilst always considering our audience have been at the heart of our esports success. I look forward to discussing this and more at Esports BAR+ Americas."
Sports x Esports at Esports BAR+ Americas:
Learning from Sports (23 September)
Q&A with Andre Fluellen, Founder, Beyond The Game Network, Former NFL Player - Interviewed by Michael Rothstein, ESPN
The question on so many athletes’ minds - what to do once sports is over? Andre Fluellen discusses athlete investing and financial advice, overcoming adversity, and esports. The Q&A will explore why he started Beyond the Game, a network bringing together a community of athletes, startups, and business executives in a powerful ecosystem, and how the parallel of athletes in sports can be a driver to those in the esports industry.
Innovation in Esports: More than a Race. An Innovative Mindset. (24 September)
Q&A with Julian Tan, Head of Digital Business Initiatives & Esports, Formula 1 - Interviewed by Rachel Brookes, Sky Sports
Esports is about exploring new ideas while maximising existing concepts. This can lead esports organisations into a spiral of constant searching, with high stakes. Innovation requires a solid strategy and a clear market vision. This is especially the case during tough times, when you need to be agile in finding what’s best for your customers, and to keep delivering the best products or services. The Formula 1 season’s opening calendar was hit in early 2020, but the launch of the F1 Esports - Virtual Grand Prix series was a lightning quick response. The series has achieved record-breaking audiences.
The discussion will look at some of the key learnings and questions around this success, a topic so relevant when increasingly more non-endemic brands are seeing esports as a growth potential.
Esports BAR+ Americas will be an entirely digital event, 22-25 September. Full programme, speaker details and registration information can be found here.
