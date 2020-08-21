Nageen Riffat Announces New Coaching Program to Accelerate Women to Leadership Roles of Impact and Influence
EINPresswire.com/ -- For the past ten years, Nageen Riffat – also known as Nyn – has dedicated herself to empowering women and guiding them to embrace their potential. As a business leadership consultant, coach, author and speaker, she has helped thousands of women build a life of success, influence and positive impact, both within and outside of the USA.
Not only does she run her consultancy business, Nyn’s Dreams LLC, from her hometown of Houston, she has also been a volunteer for the USA’s Integrated Refugee and Immigrant Services, a business mentor for the Cherie Blair Foundation in the UK, an advisory board member for Steering for Greater Good in Nigeria, and the founder of the #IAmYou movement, among other things.
All of her work touches the lives of women who need it the most, and her recent ventures are no different. Her new coaching program, called “#AccelerateHER”, is all about helping women to view themselves as non-negotiable assets in both their professional and personal lives. During the four-week course, Nyn helps her clients to discover and amplify their EQ strengths, so that they can maximize their career potential not only to emerge as valuable asset and leaders for any organization but create a life driven by purpose and backed by financial abundance.
She is also celebrating the one year anniversary of the release of her book, “#HerRhythm: You Are More Than Your Survival Story”. In its pages, Nyn bravely tells of how she escaped her abusive husband in Pakistan, fought for custody of her two sons, and took refuge with them in the USA. Much of the motivation for her entrepreneurial work comes from her past experiences of abuse and repression, and it is her hope that her story and work will not only captivate those who need it, but inspire them to a life of more.
To find out more about Nyn’s four-week coaching program “#AccelerateHER”, visit https://www.nynsdreams.com/accelerateher/. Her inspiring book, “#HerRythm: You Are More Than Your Survival Story”, is available at https://www.amazon.com/HerRhythm-More-Than-Survival-Story/dp/0578534630.
Nageen (Nyn) Riffat
Nageen (Nyn) Riffat
