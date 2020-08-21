Samoa Airways Launches Flights to Savai’i

SAMOA, August 21 - Samoa Airways is proud to announce the launch of its Savai’i services from Apia, Commencing Friday 28th August 2020.

The service will operate twice a week on Mondays and Fridays.

The airlines CEO Tupuivao Seiuli Alvin Tuala said ” the launch of Savai’i services is to support growing demand for a more convenient travel option to and from the market. It is also a way to build support for local corporate businesses and considering the current pandemic, a way to support local tourism operators with a quick weekend get away from ‘Upolu’ option. He also stated “the service is a good example of our Governments commitment to improving travel for our own people”.

The airline will be working with local hotel operators on the ground to build weekend packages to support the industry on Savaii.

The airline’s General Manager Commercial, Leuluaialii Robert Rounds said “the airline intends to work towards continued growth in the tourism industry. The current pandemic does see us pushing local tourism harder; however, the operation sets the base for Savai’i to be market ready when borders do open up”.

The service will be available for sale at Samoa Airways Sales Office in Apia and later on through the airline’s website. For those wishing to buy tickets out of Savai’i, customers can call and book themselves thru the airlines Apia Sale’s office and deposit payment into the airlines bank account in Savai’i. “This is a tentative measure for now till we have set up a proper sales agent in Savai’i, said Leuluaialii.

Schedules for the service are as follows

Weekly: Monday departing Faleolo at 9.00am arriving at Maota at 9.10am and departing Maota at 9.40am and arriving at Faleolo at 9.50am Weekly: Friday departing Faleolo at 4.00pm arriving at Maota at 4.10pm and departing Maota at 4.40pm and arriving at Faleolo at 4.50pm. (schedules subject to change)

August 21, 2020