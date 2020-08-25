Michael Dadson Urges CERB Recipients to Stay Active, Engaged, Seek Counselling if Necessary
Langley, BC Clinical Counsellor Advises Preparing for October 3, 2020, Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) End-Date
Now may be a good time to seek counselling if you find yourself withdrawn or depressed, especially if your employment or studies have been affected by restrictions.”LANGLEY, BC, CANADA, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Dadson is a registered clinical counsellor and Senior Clinical Director of Practice at Gentle Currents Therapy and Neurofeedback, in Langley, British Columbia and sees clients of all ages with a wide variety of conditions. The most common mental health challenges causing clients to seek counselling are anxiety, depression, and post -traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
— Dr. Dadson
Dr. Dadson advises British Columbians:
“Make sure that you are staying active and engaged in as much outdoor activity as possible. Be open to new opportunities which can help you through the winter of 2020/2021 and prepare yourself emotionally. Now may be a good time to seek counselling if you find yourself withdrawn or depressed, especially if your employment or studies have been affected by restrictions.”
Many Canadians have been able to go back to work this summer, since the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak earlier this year; some public dining and retail shopping has resumed, and a “new normal” appears to be emerging, but outdoor solutions are likely to be less practical with the imminent onset of a Canadian winter.
Many experts predict a second wave of COVID-19 cases this autumn and winter, similar to the second wave of the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918.
Summer reprieve from COVID-19 isolation likely to end just as emergency benefits terminated and possible second wave
On October 3, 2020 when the Canadian Emergency Relief Benefit (CERB) is set to end and ‘transition’ to Employment Insurance (EI), most of the country will be approaching freezing temperatures and Canadians will be spending more time indoors.
Temporary outdoor patio dining and orderly outdoor lineups for retail establishments, including grocery stores, will become less practical in harsh weather conditions.
Prepare for new mental, physical, and economical challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic
With the time frame for federal emergency benefits drawing to a close, Canadians need to take stock of their mental health as it stands right now, according to Dr. Dadson:
“Now is a good time to take stock of your mental, physical, and financial health, especially if CERB has been helping you through the summer.”
Dr. Michael Dadson’s certifications include:
• Crime Victims Assistance Counsellor
• Certified QPRT Suicide Risk Assessment and Management
• Certified Observed and Experiential Integration (OEI) Therapist and Trainer
• Sensorimotor Psychotherapy Level One and Level Two
• Enactment Therapy Level One and Level Two
• Accelerated Experiential Dynamic Psychotherapy Level One
• Certified Myers-Briggs Personality Type Assessor
• Certified Strong Interest Inventory Assessor
ABOUT
Dr. Michael Dadson, Ph.D.
Langley, B.C.
Title: Senior Clinical Director of Practice, Gentle Currents Therapy - Counselling and Neurofeedback Therapy
Bio: https://www.michaeldadson.com
Email: info@gentlecurrentstherapy.com
Website: https://www.gentlecurrentstherapy.com
YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLnx2V8zK9VEg60V5NH2fDQ
EXPERTISE
Specializing in trauma, anxiety, and depression, Michael Dadson, Ph.D., is a registered clinical counsellor and Senior Clinical Director of Practice at Gentle Currents Therapy, a Langley, B.C.-based counselling clinic. With expertise in trauma, stress, anxiety, and discrimination, Dadson’s clinical counselling can talk about the mental health impacts of anxiety about coronavirus and social isolation, how to handle anxiety about the coronavirus, and how to address issues related to helping children deal with traumatic events.
Michael Dadson has provided clinical treatment to individuals with a range of diagnoses, specializing in trauma and PTSD, anxiety and depression, male psychology, and relationship counselling for adults, adolescents, and children.
Michael Dadson and his wife, Jeanette Dadson, have also been assisting children with special needs and their families for over 30 years. As a Level III (3) therapeutic foster parent, Michael Dadson has worked with special needs foster children, and has been contracted through Intensive Child Care Resources Vancouver (ICCR). As a therapeutic foster parent, Dadson has lived and worked with Caucasian, Afghanistani, and First Nations children who have ADHD, Asperger’s Syndrome, FASD, major brain injuries and strokes.
Contact Registered Clinical Counsellor Michael Dadson today for information, advice, and insights on COVID-19 mental health implications, risks, community response, and talking to children.
