Join Us At Apotheka Systems Inc.'s Equity Crowd Funding
Apotheka Systems' journey in digitizing healthcare addresses patient data integrity, security, interoperability and revenue waste.
In the last 3-4 months FBI has seen a 400% increase in cyber attacks on Covid-19 patient data and attacks are continually increasing.”LOS ANGELES, CA, US, August 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 21st, 2020 Apotheka Systems Inc. announced they have opened up their equity crowd funding campaign on WeFunder to the extended general public.
— FBI
APOTHEKA's STORY: The executive team has combined forty plus years in healthcare at world class organizations like Cedars Sinai, UCLA, Amgen, LA Care, Keck of USC, Kaiser Permanente, Molina among others.
THE PROBLEM: Over the years patient health data has been continually hacked thereafter sold on the black-market at a higher premium. Current storage databases offer centralized storage and one layer of security making it easier for breaches by hackers or unauthorized access.
Furthermore, the problem has been exasperated by data integrity and sharing limitations in healthcare in turn that has resulted in hefty medical malpractices, unnecessary medical procedures, and erroneous medical billing both on hospital and insurance side.
THE PANACEA: Apotheka Systems SaaS solution is utilizing latest technologies like Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence to resolve the pain points in patient data integrity, security, interoperability to include Covid-19 data management and analytics on the Blockchain.
Fact: In the last 3-4 months FBI has seen a 400% increase in cyber attacks on Covid-19 patient data and attacks are continually increasing.
Please visit the WeFunder campaign (https://wefunder.com/apotheka) to join Apotheka's journey towards digitizing healthcare!
ABOUT US: Apotheka Systems Inc. is a SaaS company that’s leveraging Blockchain and AI technologies to build new age digital health solutions to elevate patient care experience in any given healthcare setting throughout their patient journey.
QUESTIONS & ANSWERS:
Q: What is WeFunder Equity Crowdfunding?
A: WeFunder Equity crowdfunding allows businesses to raise money from a large group of people at smaller investment amounts. In return, those people get a financial stake in that company.
Q: Is this Kickstarter?
A: No. On Wefunder, you’re not donating; you’re investing. You’re not just a fan, you’re an owner.
Q: Why Is Apotheka Crowdfunding?
A: To-date we have been self-funded and brought our SaaS solution to market and attracted our initial set of clients. We are crowdfunding to facilitate finalizing our phase two "Digital Health Passport" solution, scaling our operations, marketing efforts, client acquisition and additional IP development.
Fun fact: in 2012, Oculus Rift closed a Kickstarter round of $2.4 Million. Two years later, Facebook bought Oculus for $2 Billion. If those Kickstarter backers had invested instead of donating they could have had a 154x return on their investment.
Press Office
Apotheka Systems Inc.
+1 310-860-5114
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn