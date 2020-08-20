HIGHWAY 85 SHOULDER REPAIR IN BUTTE COUNTY

For Immediate Release: Thursday, August 20, 2020 Contact: Chris Bliss, 605-892-2872

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. – On Monday, August 24, the South Dakota Department of Transportation will begin repairing shoulders on Highway 85, in the town of Belle Fourche.

This work will take place on the northbound shoulder, from the junction of Highway 85 to the Hay Creek bridge.

Northbound traffic will be reduced to one lane and guide through the project with flaggers as needed during paving operations.

Motorists are asked to use caution when driving through the work zone and be prepared for suddenly slowing, merging and stopped traffic, as well as construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane.

The prime contractor on this $117,000 project is Sacrison Paving, Inc. from Whitewood.

The overall completion date for the project is Oct. 30, 2020.

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511.

