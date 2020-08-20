Rep. Carl Sherman Comments on opening of Eddie Bernice Johnson Elem. School

by: Rep. Sherman, Carl Sr.

08/20/2020

Lancaster, Texas – A new elementary school will open in District 109 this fall in the city of Wilmer.

“I look forward to the opening of the new Eddie Bernice Johnson Elementary School in Wilmer for the fall 2020/2021 school year,” said Representative Sherman. “Dallas ISD took on the schooling of Wilmer students some time ago and this added school shows their commitment to education. I can appreciate this as education is one of my top priorities.”

Virtual and face-to-face learning, at parent’s discretion, will be offered when the doors open on September 8.

House of Representatives U.S. Congresswoman Johnson, the school’s namesake represents the 30th congressional district in the US House since her election in 1992. Prior to the US Congress, US Rep. Johnson served in the Texas State House of Representatives where she was elected in 1972. She also served three terms in the Texas senate. Eddie Bernice Johnson Elementary School Principal Umoja S. Turner said the new elementary school was also named as one of Office Depot’s Start Proud! Schools this year. According to Turner this program provides all students of the new elementary school an opportunity to receive backpacks filled with school supplies and Office Depot gift cards. “This is an amazing way to offer students in Wilmer a wonderful new school year opportunity and we wish them all the best,” Sherman added. The school is 84,000-square-feet of classrooms and learning spaces to accommodate 600 students in grades pre-K through five. There will also be a soccer field, basketball court and playground.

The project is Dallas ISD’s first new school since 2015 and is part of the 2015 Bond Program.

