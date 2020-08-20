Derby Barracks/ VCOR

VSP News Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A503245

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Logan Miller

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 08/20/2020 1030 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Barton Orleans Rd, Barton, VT

VIOLATION(S): Violation of Conditions of Release, Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Arrest Warrant

ACCUSED: Randy Buzzell

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/20/2020, the Vermont State Police responded to a residence on Barton Orleans Rd in the Town of Barton for a report of an RFA violation. Further investigation revealed the accused, Randy Buzzell, was in violation of his conditions of release, a relief from abuse order and had an active arrest warrant. Buzzell was subsequently placed under arrest and taken to the State Police Barracks in Derby for processing. Buzzell was arraigned at Orleans County Criminal Court, held without bail and then transport to Northern State Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/20/2020

COURT: Orleans County

LODGED: Yes

BAIL: N/A

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881