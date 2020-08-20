Derby Barracks/ VCOR
VSP News Release
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A503245
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 08/20/2020 1030 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Barton Orleans Rd, Barton, VT
VIOLATION(S): Violation of Conditions of Release, Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Arrest Warrant
ACCUSED: Randy Buzzell
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/20/2020, the Vermont State Police responded to a residence on Barton Orleans Rd in the Town of Barton for a report of an RFA violation. Further investigation revealed the accused, Randy Buzzell, was in violation of his conditions of release, a relief from abuse order and had an active arrest warrant. Buzzell was subsequently placed under arrest and taken to the State Police Barracks in Derby for processing. Buzzell was arraigned at Orleans County Criminal Court, held without bail and then transport to Northern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/20/2020
COURT: Orleans County
LODGED: Yes
BAIL: N/A
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881