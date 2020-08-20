F&G commission approves 2020 sage-grouse seasons

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission on Aug. 20 set the 2020 sage-grouse hunting seasons and rules, which includes a continued closure in a portion of Owyhee County, the reopening of a portion of eastern Idaho to hunting, a restrictive two-day season in open areas north of the Snake River (see map: Zone 3), and a seven-day season in open areas south of the Snake River.

In those open areas south of the Snake River (Zone 2), the season will run Sept. 19-25, with the traditional one bird per day and two birds in possession bag limit.

In open areas north of the Snake River (Zone 3), the two-day season will run Sept. 19-20, with a one bird per day and two birds in possession bag limit. That portion of eastern Idaho north of Highway 26 was added back to Zone 3 this year, after it was closed for the 2018 and 2019 hunting seasons.