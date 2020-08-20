Second controlled hunt draw results now online

Results of the elk, deer, pronghorn and black bear second controlled hunt drawing have been posted through Fish and Game’s licensing system.

Hunters who already have an account can check to see if they drew controlled hunt tags and, if they drew, purchase them at https://idfg.huntfishidaho.net.

Those without an online license system account can get step-by-step instructions on the Controlled Hunt Results web page.

Applicants who provided an email address will receive an email notification informing them of their draw results, but it is ultimately the responsibility of the hunter to determine whether he or she was drawn.

Hunters can buy the controlled hunt tag online, at any Fish and Game license vendor, at Fish and Game offices, or by telephone at 800-554-8685. Transactions completed over the internet or telephone have an additional cnovenience fee.

Any tags not drawn in the second drawing will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis beginning August 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. Mountain Time.

