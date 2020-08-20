Suspects Wanted for Homicide Offenses in the District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects wanted in two separate homicide offenses that occurred in the District of Columbia.

1400 block of Cedar Street, Southeast

On Saturday, July 4, 2020, in the 1400 block of Cedar Street, Southeast, at approximately 9:21 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 11-year-old Davon McNeal, of Southeast, DC.

On Thursday, July 9, 2020, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, an 18-year-old male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

On Friday, July 10, 2020, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 22-year-old male, of Hillcrest Heights, MD. He has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

On Wednesday, July 29, 2020, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 20-year-old male, of Oxon Hill, MD. He has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

The additional suspect, in this case, is identified as 25-year-old Marcel Gordon, of Southeast, DC. He is wanted on a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant for First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated). He should be considered armed and dangerous and can be seen in the photo below:

In partnership with MPD, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) Washington Field Division has offered an additional $25,000, and the FBI Washington Field Office has offered an additional $5,000 bringing the total reward amount to $55,000 for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects in this case. Additionally, the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force has offered up to $10,000 (each) for any information leading to the arrest of each of the suspects in this case. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

800 block of 19th Street Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch also seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect that is wanted in reference to a homicide that occurred on Sunday, July 12, 2020, in the 800 block of 19th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 4:02 am, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female victim inside of a residence, suffering from a gunshot wound. D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and determined that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 28-year-old Shanika Williams, of Northeast, DC.

The suspect, in this case, has been identified as 29-year-old Steven Martin Robinson, of Southeast, DC. He is wanted on a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant for Second Degree Murder while Armed. He should be considered armed and dangerous and can be seen in the photos below:

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.