Finger Lakes State Park hosts annual Youth Fishing Day Aug. 22, following the annual public meeting

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, AUG. 20, 2020 – Finger Lakes State Park invites children and their families to the 8th Annual Youth Fishing Day from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 22, on the banks of Peabody Lake near Colubmia. Participants will learn basic fishing skills, and children 12 and under can compete to receive prizes for biggest fish, most fish and first fish caught. Fishing poles and bait will be provided for the first 25 participants who sign up in advance. To sign up, call the park office at 573-443-5315.

Youth Fishing Day will follow the annual public information meeting that begins at 9 a.m. at the beach parking lot.

The public is invited to share comments about the park and its operations during the informational meeting. Staff will be present to provide information and answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to inform the public of the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, while also offering visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain, and may be required by local orders.

Finger Lakes State Park is located at 1505 E. Peabody Road, Columbia. For more information about the public meeting or about other events at the park, call 573-443-5315.

For more information on Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

