Palm Beach County Circuit Court Judge Jaimie Goodman Finishes in First Place in August Primary

Jaimie Goodman Photo

Judge Jaimie Goodman

Faces Runoff in November

I am humbled by the outpouring of support for my re-election campaign.”
— Judge Jaimie Goodman
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITES STATES, August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Tuesday, August 18, Judge Jaimie Goodman finished in first place in the primary election garnering over 36.5% of the vote in a three-way race for the 15th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Group 30 seat.

Since no candidate received more than 50% of the vote, Judge Goodman will be in a November 3 run-off election with the second-place finisher (still to be determined).

Because of the close vote total, the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections will be scheduling a recount for later this week to determine who will face Goodman in November.

“I am humbled by the outpouring of support for my re-election campaign. We could not have gotten this far without the support and encouragement of so many people,” said Goodman.

Based on still unofficial results, Goodman received over 89,000 votes in Tuesday’s primary.

Judge Goodman has also received the endorsements of over 35 current and former elected officials.

For more information about Judge Jaimie Goodman, visit the campaign website at www.judgejaimiegoodman.com.

The general election is November 3.

Paid by Judge Jaimie Goodman for 15th Judicial Circuit Court Judge, Group 30.

