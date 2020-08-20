Statement from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Further Charges for Serial Killer

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — The following statement may be attributed to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost regarding further charges filed against Samuel Legg.

“When we announced the arrest of Samuel Legg in February 2019 for a rape in Medina County, I said it was fair to call him a serial killer. Tenacious work by law enforcement and cutting edge DNA technology have continued to unravel his crimes.

The announcement made today in Wood County of an indictment for murder joins similar charges in Mahoning County and Illinois. Kudos to Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson for securing these charges.

My office’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations continues to work with law enforcement agencies across the country to track down Legg’s crimes – I applaud this success as justice for his victims gets closer.”

Additional information about the Legg case is available on the Attorney General's website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417

-30-