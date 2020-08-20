Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sen. Bill Eigel Congratulates Lincoln Elementary on Gold Star Recognition

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, would like to congratulate Lincoln Elementary on being recognized as a Missouri Gold Star School for 2020.

Each year, the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) recognizes schools for outstanding academic achievement or schools that perform at high levels while serving a significant proportion of disadvantaged students through this program. For 2020, DESE named seven Gold Star Schools.

“I am immensely proud of Lincoln Elementary and the teachers, staff and students who continue to strive for excellence,” Sen. Eigel said. “Consistently, our schools are recognized for their dedication to providing our children the best education possible, and I want to extend my sincerest congratulations to Lincoln Elementary for receiving this impressive award.”

The Missouri Gold Star Schools program is similar to the national Blue Ribbon Schools program, which is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Education. The Blue Ribbon Schools will be announced this fall.

To learn more about Sen. Eigel, please visit his Missouri Senate webpage: www.senate.mo.gov/eigel.

Sen. Bill Eigel Congratulates Lincoln Elementary on Gold Star Recognition

