AUSTRALIAN BEVERAGE MANUFACTURER GAINS GLOBAL VEGAN CERTIFICATION WITH BEVEG

Leading beverage manufacturer, and private label producer with facilities in Vietnam, Malaysia, and Australia officially certifies vegan with BeVeg.

BeVeg raises the standard for consumer transparency through its ISO 17065 accreditation, indicating the implementation of industry best practices and international standardization.”
— Carissa Kranz, Esq., Founder and CEO of BeVeg
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, August 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bevpax, a leading beverage producer, in Australia, offering innovative branded and private label solutions, natural product innovation, and beverage manufacturing solutions certifies vegan with BeVeg International, an accredited global vegan standard by ISO 17065.

BevPax is an established network of beverage professionals with more than 20 years of experience in the beverage industry. BevPax has manufacturing facility locations in Vietnam, Malaysia, and R&D facilities in Australia. BevPax also offers private label solutions and currently works with clients in Australia, USA, and Europe developing, designing, and manufacturing a range of products that enhance customer brands. The product lines include: coconut waters (conventional and sparkling), tonic waters, aloe drinks, watermelon waters, juices, collagen drinks, and protein drinks.

Officially, BevPax Tonics, Coco Vio, Juicy Vio, and Aloe Vio, along with many other companies from across the globe, proudly sport the BeVeg global vegan trademark as an official badge of honor after passing the strict vegan certification process.

BeVeg international is a vegan certification firm with standards drafted by lawyers. As the only law firm in the world to specialize in vegan certification, regulation, and advocacy, BeVeg is paving a path forward for veganism that is clearly defined and trusted.

"BeVeg raises the standard for consumer transparency through its ISO 17065 accreditation, indicating the implementation of industry best practices and international standardization," says Carissa Kranz, Esq., founder and CEO of BeVeg.

For more information about BeVeg International, vegan certification, and its free consumer app, visit https://www.beveg.com.

About

BeVeg, is a law firm for global vegan certification. The BeVeg vegan trademark is currently in use on every continent except Antarctica. BeVeg is on a mission to globally and legally standardize vegan claims. The firm raises the standard for consumer transparency by redefining truth in labeling laws. BeVeg licenses use of its vegan symbol to companies and products that follow ethical vegan business practices. If you see the BeVeg vegan logo trademark, you can trust that product did not partake in the exploitation of animals. Food safety and planetary sustainability require sanitary products and conditions uncontaminated by animals. BeVeg was founded by Carissa Kranz, an awarded Super Lawyer and vegan from birth.

Do you have a vegan product? Make your vegan claim official at

