International Coloring Book Publisher Signs Contract with "Father of Legal Cannabis" Global Entrepr. Steven DeAngelo
Tune In, Turn On, And COLOR! Cannabis and coloring are a natural combination, maybe the most fun way ever invented to learn the truth about the plant. Unleash your inner artist open your mind create.”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, August 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Father of Medicinal Marijuana Global Cannabis Entrepreneur Steven DeAngelo signs contract with US based Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc., | ColoringBook.com to develop a line of sustainable fun exciting products for the North American and global cannabis family. Recognizing the pioneering accomplishments and the entrepreneurship of DeAngelo with the global publishing foot print of Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. both teams are excited to be working on the new line of products. Trailblazer Steve DeAngelo is an American cannabis rights activist and advocate for the global cannabis freedom movement.
Harborside is one of the first six legal cannabis businesses licensed in the US. Steve was also a Co-Founder of Steep Hill Laboratory, the first dedicated cannabis lab; Arc View Group, Last Prisoner Project, the first cannabis investment firm, and the National Cannabis Industry Association the industry’s first trade association. He currently serves as Chairman Emeritus of Harborside Inc., a vertically integrated California cannabis company. The cannabis industry is deemed an essential business like pharmacies.
Wayne Bell Founder and CEO publisher at US based ColoringBook.com has created one of the worlds largest, diverse and most inclusive publishing houses in the English speaking world. In 2019 the company published products in over 25 languages and distributes globally, the company is also a Canadian Corporation.
Steve DeAngelo is an American cannabis rights activist and advocate for cannabis reform in the United States. DeAngelo a globally recognized cannabis leader who was dubbed “The Father of the Legal Cannabis Industry” by former Speaker of the California Assembly and previous Mayor of San Francisco, Willie L. Brown, Jr. As a pioneering cannabis entrepreneur, activist, author, and on-screen personality, Steve co-founded several iconic cannabis businesses and organizations. Harborside is one of the first six dispensaries licensed in the US. Including Steep Hill Laboratory the first dedicated cannabis lab, Arc View Group the first cannabis investment firm and the National Cannabis Industry Association the industry’s first trade association. He currently serves as Chairman Emeritus of Harborside Inc., a vertically integrated California cannabis company. Steve has a global family of supporters, fans and business relationships advocating for cannabis rights and reforms.
DeAngelo is also debuting on the new Discovery Channel series “Growing Belushi” on the 2nd episode on Wednesday August 26th. The cannabis industry was deemed an “essential “ business like pharmacies during the Covid-19 shut down and now over 60% of Americans favor legalizing marijuana, according to the most recent July 2020 Gallup poll - the highest percentage support ever reported in a nationwide scientific poll. Now TV programming about this very hot topic is blooming on many networks and platforms.
“Growing Belushi” chronicles the ups and downs of the actor, Blues Brother and now farmer’s life, with Jim Belushi facing challenging learning curves and the never ending roller coaster of cannabis cultivation on his legal cannabis farm in Oregon. Belushi & DeAngelo have become fast friends in the cannabis industry and found themselves in Columbia last year at the same time searching for rare seeds of some historic favorite cannabis strains and seeds.
Headquartered in St. Louis, MO Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc., | ColoringBook.com is a multi-national company providing books, coloring books, musical products and other paper products. The company holds membership in industry organizations including The Missouri Press Association, System for Award Management for the U.S. Govt. (SAM), promotional products groups SAGE, ASI, and PPAI, The International Book Publishers Assoc. (IBPA) media agencies, numerous 501-(c) (3's) and other publishing industry leading groups. A Member of the Library of Congress Copyright Office in book and music publishing. Call 314-725-1452 for more information or visit http://www.ColoringBook.com.
Really Big Coloring Books® are made in the USA. They Design, Create, Sell & Publish all types of Coloring Books for Business, Government, Schools, Groups and Individuals. The company owns more than 1600 web domains across the globe all relating to books and music.
Steve DeAngelo speaks Financial Markets, Stocks, Big Banks, Cannabis Shops, Federal Legalization, Health Benefits and more, a global thinker.