NEIGHBORHOOD SUN HIRES JOHN WILSON AS CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

John Wilson, CTO of Neighborhood Sun

SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, USA, August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (Silver Spring, Md) – Neighborhood Sun announced today it’s hired John Wilson to be the company’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Wilson brings two decades of experience in IT development and platform management from his time as VP of Operations at Bullfrog Power, a leading Canadian green energy company as well as previous positions in the financial industry. He will be responsible for building out and managing Neighborhood Sun’s advanced software platform, Sun Engine, ™ which is setting a new community solar industry standard in customer acquisition and management.

“John brings us the kind of experience that only a handful of people in all of North America have, which puts us way in front of any competitor,” said Gary Skulnik, Neighborhood Sun’s founder and CEO. “The fact that he believes wholeheartedly in our mission to bring solar to everyone and to be a B Corp makes him the perfect fit.”

Wilson was part of the team that started Bullfrog Power and he was responsible for all IT and software development for 14 years. Prior to that, he held several senior technology positions at Fidelity National Information Services Wealth Management Division where he defined and developed an enterprise desktop and wireless wealth management solution.

“I am thrilled to be pursuing my passion for renewable energy and software development with the amazing team at Neighborhood Sun,” Wilson said. “These are critical times and making solar accessible to everyone is so important.”

Wilson is working with Neighborhood Sun to develop the company’s new advanced software platform, Sun Engine ™. The platform provides community solar project owners unprecedented levels of customization and transparency while making the customer experience seamless. The advancements in technology are based on Neighborhood Sun’s experience in the market.

“We know what customers want, and what the market needs in order to scale up quickly,” noted Skulnik. “No other platform did what was needed so we built our own.”

About Neighborhood Sun

Neighborhood Sun is a Maryland-based B Corp that is a leader in community solar customer acquisition and management. The company has fully subscribed five projects with several thousand customers. It is the highest ranked B Corp among all community solar companies because of its commitment to transparency, good governance, and the community it serves. With its newly released Sun Engine ™ platform, it now offers solar developers an advanced software service to manage their portfolios of projects and customers.