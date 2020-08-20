Roadwork Continues Next Week on Routes 42 and 487 in Columbia County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel on Routes 42 and 487 in Columbia County are advised lane restrictions will be implemented next week for a milling and paving project.

On Monday, August 24 through Thursday, August 27, between the hours of 9:00 PM and 6:00 AM, the contractor, H.R.I., Inc., will be milling and paving in the following locations:

• Route 42 between Creek Road and Route 487 in Catawissa Borough • Route 487 between Route 42 (Mill Street) and Hilltop Drive in Catawissa Borough • Route 487 between Fort McClure Boulevard in the town of Bloomsburg and Route 2009 (Mainville Drive) in Catawissa Township.

Work this week will also include shoulder work, traffic signal work in Catawissa Borough and line painting.

Motorists may experience delays and are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

