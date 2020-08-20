Northampton County: UGI Utility Work on PA 378

​County: Northampton Municipality: Lower Saucon Twp. Road name: PA 378 Between: Seidersville Road and Puggy Lane Type of work: Other Work being done by: Local Utility Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging for UGI gas main work. Start date: 8/20/20 Est completion date: 8/21/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? No Change/Update: