Ramp Closures Interstate 70 Yukon Exit - South Huntingdon Township

PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure of the westbound on and off ramps at Interstate 70 Exit 53 (Yukon) located in South Huntingdon Township in Westmoreland County. The ramp closures will begin on Friday, August 28 at 3 am and will remain closed until Monday, August 31 at 3 am.

The closures will be in place to allow crews to install drainage pipes. Westbound traffic wishing to exit will exit using Exit 54 (Madison) to Route 3014 (Borough Line Road), Route 3037 (Waltz Mill Road) and Route 3010 (Wyano/Huntingdon Road). Traffic wishing to enter the interstate will use the detour in reverse and enter the interstate westbound at Exit 54.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

###

