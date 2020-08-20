Public hearing to collect comments on wastewater general permit renewal for pesticide discharges

DES MOINES – The Iowa DNR will hold a public hearing on Sept. 1 to collect public comments on the renewal of the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) wastewater general permit for pesticide discharges, otherwise known as General Permit No. 7 (GP7).

GP7 will expire on May 17, 2021. The Environmental Protection Commission is proposing to renew the permit for a third five-year term. Proposed changes to the permit include formatting and other minor revisions to simplify existing language and improve clarity. The permit’s definition for “Waters of the United States” is also being updated to reference the June 22, 2020, federal definition.

A draft showing the proposed changes is available online at https://www.iowadnr.gov/ Environmental-Protection/ Water-Quality/NPDES- Wastewater-Permitting/NPDES- General-Permits/GP7-Pesticides .

A public hearing on the proposed GP7 will be held via conference call at 2 p.m. Sept.1. Those who wish to attend the conference call should contact Melinda McCoy via email at melinda.mccoy@dnr.iowa.gov. A conference call number will be provided prior to the hearing. Persons who wish to make oral comments at the conference call public hearing must submit a request to Melinda McCoy prior to the hearing to facilitate an orderly hearing.

Written comments can be submitted until 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 4. Comments should be directed to:

Melinda McCoy Iowa Department of Natural Resources Wallace State Office Building 502 East Ninth St. Des Moines, Iowa 50319

Email: melinda.mccoy@dnr.iowa.gov